Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants

On Friday, Germany will permanently shut down the reactors of three of the six nuclear power plants still active in the country as part of its plan to phase out nuclear energy. After more than thirty years of operation, the plants in Brokdorf, Grohnde and Gundremmingen, which are located north of Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Bavaria respectively, will cease to operate today. The German Environment Ministry has announced that the other nuclear power plants still in operation – those of Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 – will be shut down by the end of 2022.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel accelerated the process of abandoning nuclear power in 2011, following concerns that emerged after the Fukushima disaster in Japan: Germany undertook to progressively reduce the use of nuclear energy immediately and to shut down all its nuclear power plants by 2022. In previous years there had been many protests in the country regarding the use of nuclear energy, both for the risks associated with possible malfunctions of the plants, and for the delicate issue of disposal and storage of radioactive waste.

According to the Federal Minister for the Environment and Nuclear Safety, Steffi Lemke, the closure of the plants will make Germany “safer” and will also help eliminate the problem of waste. It is expected that the decommissioning of the reactors (the so-called decommissioning) will be completed by 2040 and that the cost of dismantling each plant will be around 1.1 billion euros.

According to data released by the BDEW, the association of the main German energy companies, about 12 percent of the electricity produced in Germany in 2021 came from the six nuclear power plants. Almost 41 percent of the energy was instead produced from renewable energy sources, in which the German government has been investing for some time. Although Germany continued to prefer coal – the most polluting fossil fuel, from which, according to BDEW data, 28 percent of the electricity produced in 2021 was obtained – as a traditional energy source, one of the new government’s goals. German is to ensure that by 2030 80 per cent of electricity is produced from renewable sources.

The shutdown of German reactors comes at a time when EU member states are showing different ideas and goals regarding the future of nuclear energy.

A few days ago the Belgian government announced that the seven reactors present in the two nuclear power plants active in the country will be shut down by 2025. However, this does not mean that Belgium will completely renounce nuclear energy: in the agreement that provides for the closure of Existing reactors, an investment of 100 million euros is foreseen to finance research on smaller nuclear power plants.

France, on the other hand, is one of the European countries that is pushing to include nuclear fission among the energy sources worthy of investment as they are sustainable for the environment. With a completely different approach to that of Germany, in November the French President Emmanuel Macron had said he wanted to build new nuclear power plants, as foreseen in his investment plan for the revival of the economy: a decision linked above all to the fact that thanks to the nuclear power, France was practically unaffected by the serious energy crisis that hit the rest of Europe.

