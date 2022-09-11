Germany launches ‘Green Card’ due to lack of manpower, what are the requirements? | news today

Thousands of skilled workers are needed in Germany. Photo: Carlos Rosas – Mauricio Alvarado

In Germany, at least 250,000 qualified employees are needed. This according to the Central Association of Operators of Germany. This deficit has become a major problem for the country. According to the Federation of German Employers’ Associations of the Metal and Electrical Industry, two out of every five companies in this sector find their production difficult due to lack of personnel.

For this reason, the labor minister, Hubertus Heil, presented the so-called ‘opportunity card’, a German version of the American ‘Green card’. The card will make it easier for foreigners to go to Germany in search of employment even without a job offer.

The opportunity requires that those who apply meet at least three of the following four requirements:

A university degree or a professional qualification. At least three years of professional experience. Knowledge of the language or previous residence in Germany. Less than 35 years.

The issuance of the ‘opportunity card’ will streamline naturalization and dual nationality processes. In addition, it responds to the decrease in the young population that Germany suffers.

“This is qualified immigration, a non-bureaucratic process, and that is why it is important that we ensure that those who have the card can earn a living while they are here,” said Minister Heil.

Proposal Limits

The card, however, brings conditions and implications not yet fully resolved. To begin with, the number of cards to be issued is limited and will depend on the needs determined by the German government.

On the other hand, German employers often take into consideration university degrees, but these are not always recognized in that country. Hubertus Heil recognized that this was a problem and said in an interview that his country needed a modern immigration law that facilitates the recognition of titles and a central agency that streamlines the process.

Another problem is that there are much fewer people who speak German than those who speak English. That is why there is still a greater demand for employment in English-speaking countries.

