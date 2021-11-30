Germany, left a 5-year-old Yazidi girl to die: former Isis fighter sentenced to life imprisonment

He will spend the rest of his life in prison for having committed a terrible crime: having left die a Yazidi girl of just 5 years chained under the sun of Fallujah, in Iraq. The court of Frankfurt he convicted of genocide and war crimes Taha al-Jumailly, 29 years old, a former militant of the Islamic state who, together with his wife, had enslaved both the child and her mother. The very spouse of the extremist, Jennifer Wenisch, one foreign fighter 30-year-old German, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison on 25 October for not opposing the crime of man: for this she was found guilty of support of a terrorist group, competition in attempted murder and in tempted war crimes and for crimes against humanity.

Nora T., the mother of the child, and the child were bought and resold by militiamen of the Black Flags repeatedly, like many other Yazidi women in the former lands of Caliphate. Transfers which are always followed abuses, violence And rapes by terrorists. Then, “bought” by al-Jumailly and his wife, they were again enslaved. One day, however, the little girl got the bed wet. An event that the man decided to punish harshly: first he forced his mother to stay barefoot on the burning ground of Iraq, in the hottest hours of the day, when outside the temperature touches 50 degrees. Then, he took the baby and got it chained outdoors, at the frame of the window of the house, with the arms above the head and the feet that could not touch the ground.

The hellish temperatures of Iraq soon dwindled little in critical conditions. When the man realized that the girl was dying, he first brought her back to the house but, seeing that she did not open her mouth to drink, by now dehydrated, he decided to transport her to the hospital where she later died. According to what was reconstructed also thanks to the NGO Yazda there was also a trial before a court of Daesh and al-Jumailly was found guilty of the little girl’s death. Where the girl’s body is, however, is not known. It will turn out that al-Jumailly managed to convince his captors to release him for escape to Turkey where he reunited with the family. Wenisch had also followed him and had made her mother join him: she then attempted to request documents from the German embassy, ​​where however she was arrested and subsequently repatriated in Germany, where she will give birth to al-Jumailly’s daughter.