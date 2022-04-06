Germany maintains mandatory quarantine for COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has reversed a move to end mandatory isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19, saying it was a mistake and sent the wrong signal.

Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday that the mandatory quarantine, usually for 10 days – which can be reduced to seven with a negative result – would be lifted on May 1 and replaced with a recommendation to self-isolate for five days. Local health authorities would still order infected people in health facilities not to come to work.

Lauterbach, who initially announced the change of heart on television on Tuesday, said Wednesday that the idea was “a mistake for which I am personally responsible.”

“I have withdrawn the proposal because it would have given the completely wrong impression that the pandemic is over or that the virus has become significantly less harmful than we previously thought,” he told reporters in Berlin.

He noted that nearly 350 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Tuesday and said Germany has case numbers “that are too high” and long-standing COVID-19 “is a big problem.”

Lauterbach said the proposal was intended to ease the burden on local health offices and would instead do so by lifting a requirement that contacts of those infected be quarantined. He said he would propose keeping a mandatory five-day isolation period for individuals with COVID-19 in place.

Infection levels in Germany have been falling and most pandemic restrictions have recently been lifted.

Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and veteran lawmaker from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, was one of the most prominent voices in Germany calling for caution and strict measures against the coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic.

Since becoming health minister in December, he has dealt with a balanced approach to the political challenges of a three-party government coalition and the impact of the omicron variant, which has caused high numbers of infections, albeit with lesser symptoms.

On Deutschlandfunk radio, opposition leader Friedrich Merz attacked what he called a “panting” style of government, “with decisions that don’t last 48 hours.”

Merz, of the Christian Democratic Union, also criticized the government’s approach to a potential vaccination mandate ahead of parliamentary elections on Thursday. Scholz is in favor of the mandate, but left it up to lawmakers to craft proposals across parties given the divisions in his own government.