Germany maintains mandatory quarantine for COVID-19
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has reversed a move to end mandatory isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19, saying it was a mistake and sent the wrong signal.
Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday that the mandatory quarantine, usually for 10 days – which can be reduced to seven with a negative result – would be lifted on May 1 and replaced with a recommendation to self-isolate for five days. Local health authorities would still order infected people in health facilities not to come to work.