Germany, Merkel: “If hospitalizations rise, restrictions for No vaxes”

“Germany is in a highly dramatic situation. It is time to act”, said Angela Merkel, announcing in Berlin the tightening on the unvaccinated and the (partial) requirement of the syringe for health professionals.

Lockdown in Upper Austria and in Salzburg The virus is also overwhelming other countries: for a few weeks the generalized lockdown will return in Upper Austria and Salzburg. Also in Germany there is a first Land that is considering a new lockout of restaurants, hotels and shops for everyone: it is Saxony, which has already reached its limits in the ward.

Slovakia and Greece: squeeze on No vax While Slovakia will close the doors of public life to the non-immunized. In the evening, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also announced in a speech to the nation new restrictions for the unvaccinated. From Monday, those who are not immunized will no longer be able to access public “closed places”, including restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms. Furthermore, the executive decided to reduce the duration of the Green pass to 7 months for the over 60s to encourage them to take the third dose as soon as possible. “Greece is mourning avoidable victims because it quite simply does not have the percentage of vaccinations of other European countries,” said the head of the Athens government.