Germany moves towards “de facto lockdown for the unvaccinated”

AGI – The leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, does not hesitate to call it a “de facto lockdown of the unvaccinated”: in the face of the drastic increase in infections (today for the first time an incidence of more than 300 infections per 100 thousand has been recorded inhabitants in the seven days), the parties grappling with the negotiations for the formation of a ‘traffic light’ government (Spd, Verdi and Fdp) have developed more rigid measures than those announced last week, all to be anchored in an imminent reform of the law on infection protection.

As the online Zeit anticipates among others, among the anti-Covid restrictions pending approval there is the possibility of resorting again to the limitation of personal contacts and social issues as well as the prohibition for non-vaccinated people to access public transport in the absence of a negative anti-Covid pad, and this regardless of the obligation to wear a mask. As the co-leader of the Greens, Habeck, said: “The limitation of contacts and the ‘2G’ rule (ie access only to those who are immunized or cured of the virus) in large parts means de facto that it is a matter of a lockdown for the unvaccinated “.

In a joint document signed by the three parties, it is stated, for example, that “the possibility of having restrictions on contacts in the public as well as in the private space must be added to the catalog of measures”. The point is that without these clarifications, given that the state of epidemic emergency is about to expire on November 25 (social democrats, environmentalists and liberals do not intend to give it up), it would not be possible to enact new restrictions on social contacts. On the other hand, the possibility remains for the individual Laender to maintain the right to decide regarding the prohibition of public eventsi, whether they are concerts or sports meetings, but also hypothetical closures of high schools or denied access to clinics.

According to what was stated by the ‘traffic light’ parties, However, the Laender will not be able to decide independently the closure of restaurants or bars, the limitation of sports activities or the lowered shutters in the trade. The goal is to “target the development of the epidemic in a targeted manner, which is very different in the various regions”, the document states again. In practice, this is a reform of the current infection protection law “with a new legal basis”, as Habeck always points out, according to which “there will no longer be generalized lockdowns regardless of the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated. “.

According to SPD, Greens and liberals (who plan to form the new federal government in the second week of December) the new measures envisaged in the plans will remain in effect until March 19, 2022, with the possibility for the Bundestag to renew its validity for three months. The vote to change the law for the defense of protection is scheduled for this Thursday.

Instead, there is controversy over the proposal of the outgoing Minister for Labor, the Social Democrat Hubertus Heil, of reintroduce smart working: criticisms have come for example from the CDU / CSU front, where it is stated that it would be “a wrong signal towards an economy that is slowly normalizing”, while “the right approach” would be the only application on the spot of work of the ‘3G’ rule (access to vaccinated people, to those who are cured and to those with a negative swab).

On the other hand, the Greens are in favor, for whom the return to teleworking “can help regain control” of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Minister Heil’s plans, employees should be able to present evidence of vaccination or recovery to employers. Otherwise, you will be able to enter the workplace only if they present a negative swab every day not earlier than 24 hours if it is a rapid antigen test or 48 hours if it is molecular. And companies will risk hefty fines if they do not carry out the related checks.