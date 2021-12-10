Germany, protests by increasingly radical no-vaxes: the alert for the infiltration of far-right groups

The ruling coalition unveiled Tuesday at the Bundestag an amendment to Article 28a of the Infection Protection Act by which i Länder they will regain room for maneuver against the pandemic and will be able to dispose again temporary closures of restaurants, leisure and cultural attractions, trade fairs and congresses. Furthermore, the measures already introduced on the basis of the old national pandemic law may be extended until February 25th. It is also expected that by March 16, 2022 all health and aged care personnel will need to be vaccinated against Covid. The oppositions have severely attacked the new majority, which runs for cover for correct the law that she herself wanted. The change should in any case be approved on Friday and then also by the Bundesrat by 15 December. Olaf Scholz he then sent back to a debate in the Bundestag also a obligation to get vaccinated for everyone.

Those opposed to the vaccine, transversal thinkers, anthroposophists, homeopaths and irreducible Steinerians for whom it is better to get sick to strengthen the body’s defenses, but also deniers of the pandemic evidence tout court – which in absolute numbers according to a study would have dropped 14 to 9% of the population – become in the meantime increasingly radical. An obligation to vaccinate for all could multiply the sense of frustration and increase it violent potential, reported the socio-psychologist Pia Lamberty of the think tank CeMAS in an interview with the broadcaster Zdf, on the other hand, those who are only hesitant could feel relieved by shifting the responsibility to the decision of the state. A range of people who feed on conspiracy ideas and they can become capable of violent actions: the president of the criminal police, Holger Münch, observe how through the internet they feel empowered and incite each other. The far right knows this and how the Pegida movement stirred up anxieties against immigrants, now the same actors in another shape stir the minds against the anti-Covid measures.

In the beginning, the vaccination rates in eastern Germany were higher: if there has been a turnaround, Pia Lamberty points out, it is because the mobilization it bears fruit on the populist and extreme right. The phenomenon is also recorded by various interior ministers Länder, alarmed at how for some time the ranks of the opposites have also been permeated by members of the radical right. Ronen Steinke on the Süddeutsche Zeitung reports among the distributors of adhesive stars of David with the words “unvaccinated” the neo-Nazi in the center Sven Liebich of Halle. Jana Merkel from the MDR in June of a year, he always attributed the sale of the same stickers to Liebich, but then with the words “diesel driver”, Another category that felt banned from politics after that Baden-Württemberg the circulation of diesel engines had been prohibited. TO Monk stickers with the virologist’s effigies appeared a year ago Christian Drosten, hated by the German no-vaxes, and by the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele with the words in English “Trust me I’m a doctor”.

On Friday about thirty people gave birth to one threatening torchlight procession under the windows of the private home of the Saxonian Minister of Health, Petra Köpping (Spd). Angela Merkel he condemned the incident as an “attack on democracy” and his successor Olaf Scholz (Spd) was equally firm: “As a country we must not tolerate it”. The governor of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann (Verdi) stressed that it was the practice of SA Nazis. The sociologist Matthias Quent, from the screens of the ZdF, declared that he had no doubts that the torchlight procession was organized and orchestrated: they had been reading about for weeks Telegram invitations to collect the private addresses of politicians and almost everywhere in the protests in the former East Germany the influence of the far right is widespread.

Not letting itself be intimidated, the parliament of the Saxony on Monday he voted for the local pandemic state of emergency, paving the way for measures even more drastic, including the roof of 10 people stopped in the demonstrations. In protest there were gears Furthermore 50 places taken after an appeal by the far-right formation “Freien Sachsen”, Chaired by the lawyer Martin Kohlmann of Chemnitz. Police on Monday stopped a Freiberg in a side street approx 650 demonstrators identifying 451. 150 fines were also imposed in Chemnitz. TO Dresden the agents instead had to put out of danger some counter-demonstrators who were trying to interrupt a parade of 137 cars. In the evening, the police tweeted the budget of several other interventions, with the arrest of about 130 people.

Also there AfD ride the protest. The Constitutional Court has just dismissed its appeal to assess the conformity of the rule 2G (access only to vaccinated and cured) in the hotels of the capital, because they are not sufficiently motivated and, if anything, to be asserted first in other instances. President Tino Chrupalla however, he distances himself from violence by declaring that “peaceful protests against the coercion of vaccination are a fundamental right. The protection of privacy too! The torchlight procession in front of Petra Köpping’s house is to be condemned“.

The murder in September of a gas station manager in Idar-Oberstein who had instructed a customer to wear the mask if he wanted to be served he was left alone an extreme case, but assaults to staff in supermarkets, in medical studies or ai tracks stations repeat themselves. Meanwhile, the Telegram channels are filled with explicit threats. There ZdF he reports some against the Governor of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU): “It must be brought before a military court e shot on the spot ”,“ it must be immediately put to the wall ”; “We must not allow ourselves to be deceived and tyrannized by this filthy brood,” he also quotes MDR. Criminal police investigate for death threats from the channel of the “Dresden Offlinevernetzung”, where some participants said they were armed, and there are six investigation files opened for threats to members of the Government of Saxony in which the Telegram channel plays a role of the “Freien Sachsen”, specifies the broadcaster.

Also Benjamin Winkler of the Foundation Amadeu Antonio denounces the increase in comments that praise the kidnapping and killing of politicians, to gather in resistance groups, perhaps between police and military. Phrases that remain online uncensored: Germany, in fact, launched a package against i hate messages on the net, but the obligation of the managers to report them starts only from next February 1st. For theInstitut für Demokratie und Zivilgesellschaft (IDZ) of Jena there are also big differences between the Länder and the interventions of public actors are often fragmented, while the police would not always use all the tools available. The European Commission earlier this month also has disputed to Germany that it has not yet intervened against the denial or the trivialization of international crimes in chats: the German legislator has two months to intervene.

Protests against 2G everywhere, on the other hand, are spreading. Many feel threatened in their existence and seek one vent to their dissatisfaction. A procession of 5 thousand people was shown on Tuesday ad Hamburg without distances and masks, but peacefully. TO Berlin Sunday in a demonstration with 500 no-vax a demonstrator, then stopped, instead snatched the mobile phone from a journalist of the Tagesspiegel and a scuffle was born. Over 2 thousand protested also in Thuringia, where over the weekend there were about thirty demonstrations, mostly unauthorized. At least 1,500 attendees registered in just a Greiz, regardless, or indolent, that there is no longer even a free place in intensive care there. Both Lamberty and Quent agree that a precise boundary needs to be drawn at more radical no-vax and reaffirm the right. For the head of the Verfassungschutz of Thuringia, Stephan Kramer, “It is important that we also reach a processes that are grasped by the public “.