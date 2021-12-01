Germany ready to transfer Covid patients also to Lombardy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

There situation of intensive care in Germany “It’s highly dramatic”. This was stated by the health minister of Baden-Wuerttemberg, announcing that the Land is preparing to send patients also abroad and has already received availability from Italy (Lombardy), France and Switzerland.

“We are preparing to transfer patients abroad, if necessary,” said Manne Lucha: the load of the hospitals is immense “and people can’t take it anymore”.

For days, several German landers have been transferring patients due to the heavy burden of resuscitation. In recent days Bavaria has sent two patients to Italy, in Bolzano and Merano.

Meanwhile, the German Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz has expressed himself in favor of the general obligation for the anti Covid-19 vaccine, during the consultation between the State and the Regions on Covid, in which he participates together with Angela Merkel. “It is important to establish a general obligation to vaccinate,” he said according to reports from some German media, including Spiegel.

Tomorrow there will be a State-Regions conference to decide how to curb the peak of the fourth wave in Germany.

