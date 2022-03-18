Germany: record of covid infections and mandatory vaccine debate | Coronavirus | D.W.

Germany broke yesterday, Wednesday (03.16.2022), a new record for COVID-19 infections, with the accumulated incidence above the 1,600-contagion mark, while Parliament began to debate the various proposals on compulsory vaccination.

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute of Virology (RKI), 294,931 new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections were registered in the last 24 hours, 32,179 more than a week ago, bringing the number of confirmed infections throughout the pandemic already amounts to 17.9 million.

The seven-day cumulative incidence stood this Thursday at 1,651.4 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, 50 more than Wednesday, while, throughout the last day, 278 deaths related to the virus were also confirmed, with what the total number of deaths reached 126,420.

Debate on compulsory vaccination against coronavirus

The Bundestag, the lower house of the German Parliament, began this Thursday with the process of debating the different proposals presented by various parliamentary groups to legislate the mandatory vaccine that the Government intends to implement.

A draft promoted by a group of deputies from the coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals proposes the mandatory vaccine for all adults from 18 years of age.

“It is a morally complex assessment, but this cannot imply that we do not fulfill our responsibility for the health of the people in this country,” argued the green Robert Habeck, Minister of Economy.

“The interpretation of freedom by a few cannot lead to a permanent restriction of the freedom of the majority,” he added.

Another group of parliamentarians, mostly Liberals, has presented another bill that provides that all adults receive mandatory advice on vaccination and that, if this does not work, mandatory vaccination is imposed from the age of 50. age.

The liberal Andrew Ullamnn argued that this initiative “builds bridges” with the rest of the proposals and serves to “protect the most vulnerable.”

Parliament is expected to vote on the initiatives in April and, if it goes ahead, the mandatory vaccine will come into force in the fall.

On the other hand, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is scheduled to meet today with the 16 leaders of the federated states to analyze the development of the situation before most of the restrictions on the country are lifted next Sunday, March 20. vigor.

From then on, a series of “base” measures will be maintained, such as the mandatory use of masks in hospitals and nursing homes, while the “Länder” must impose stricter limitations in areas where they detect sources of contagion.

The objective of this Thursday’s meeting is to agree on a common procedure as far as possible, when the regional leaders of the conservative opposition ask to be allowed to impose more severe restrictions.

However, the chancellor and the heads of the federal states will also deal with other issues, such as the distribution of Ukrainian refugees and the rise in fuel prices.

