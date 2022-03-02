Germany removes Latin American countries from the high-risk list for covid | Coronavirus | D.W.

The more than sixty countries that are still on the list of high-risk areas for covid will no longer be listed as such from next midnight, which will make it easier for travelers from those regions to stay in Germany.

The list, which will be eliminated as of 00:00 on March 3, included Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, and numerous European countries, among others.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology supports its decision that the ability of the omicron variant to cause severe disease progression is much lower compared to previously dominant mutations.

Only those regions with a high incidence in terms of prevalence of variants with a virulence comparatively greater than omicron will be considered high-risk areas for covid, it specifies in its statement.

Therefore, no country will be considered a high-risk area for covid due to the omicron variant, he indicates.

There will be no mandatory quarantine

In this way, non-immunized travelers will no longer have to comply with a ten-day quarantine after entering Germany contemplated for high-risk areas and that could be shortened by presenting a negative test five days after arrival.

Due to the spread throughout the world and the easy contagion with variants of SARS-CoV-2, the obligation remains, however, for people over 12 years of age to present a vaccination certificate against the covid or having passed the disease, or a negative test.

Thus, starting next midnight there will no longer be any country on the list of high-risk areas due to covid nor on the list of risk due to a variant of the virus, in which no region currently appears, and which is reserved for those countries in which a new mutation appears with particularly worrying characteristics.

downward incidence

Meanwhile, the German health authorities reported 186,406 new infections and 301 deaths with or from covid in 24 hours, compared to 209,052 and 299 a week ago; it is estimated that there are about 3,460,100 active cases.

Thus, the number of infections since the start of the pandemic exceeded 15 million, with 15,053,624 confirmed positives.

The accumulated incidence continues to decline and stands at 1,171.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, compared to 1,213.0 yesterday and 1,278.9 a week ago.

On the other hand, the arrival of the first doses of the protein-based Nuvaxovid vaccine, from the US pharmaceutical company Novavax, has not brought the expected boost to the vaccination campaign, stagnating below 80% of the vaccinated population.

Thus, as of Tuesday, 76.3% of the population (63.5 million people) had been vaccinated, 75.5% (62.8 million) with the full schedule, while 57.1% (47 .5 million) had received a booster dose.

THE(efe, afp)