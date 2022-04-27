Germany reverses its policy and sends heavy weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine commemorates 60 days since the beginning of the Russian invasion 3:08

(CNN) — Germany has agreed to deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, a move that underscores a major shift in its approach to military aid to Ukraine.



Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced the commitment to deliver the Gepard anti-aircraft systems during a meeting of international defense officials at the Ramstein US Air Force base in Germany on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we decided to support Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems… which is exactly what Ukraine needs now to secure its airspace from the ground,” Lambrecht said during the meeting at the base.

This is a significant fact, since it is the first time that Germany has agreed to provide this type of heavy weapons to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion. Germany withdrew Gepard systems from active service as of 2010.

Germany was initially resistant to calls to send weapons to Kyiv, limiting itself to providing humanitarian aid and medical equipment. This approach was consistent with Germany’s decades-long policy of not supplying lethal weapons to conflict zones.

Just a few months before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, the then-new German government included the policy of arms export restrictions in its coalition agreement.

But under pressure from the Allies and German public opinion, the government was forced to review the rules.

At the end of February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would start delivering some weapons to Ukraine, although at the time he insisted on calling them “defensive.”

He also announced that Germany would start investing more in its own armed forces.

The first such investment was publicly confirmed last month, when Germany announced the purchase of 35 US-made F-35A fighter jets.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that while “other partners now provide artillery” to Ukraine, Germany “will help with training and maintenance.”

Baerbock said Germany could not provide more weapons as the country has no weapons that it can “deliver at this time, quickly and without delay.”

He added that Germany had decided not to reveal all the weapons it has previously sent to Ukraine, but said: “We have supplied anti-tank weapons, Stingers [sistemas de defensa aérea] and many other weapons that we haven’t talked about publicly,” the minister said.