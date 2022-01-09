Germany, Scholz and Länder agree on compulsory vaccination for all. The minister works to circumvent privacy constraints: “In the Chamber perhaps in February”

“Omicron will keep us busy for a long time and we cannot declare the alarm finished for our health system, ”says the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: infections will rise again, he warns, and “a fresh vaccination offers, as always, the best defense”. Pointing out that all preparations allowed in Germany are valid and that for skeptics there is now also a non-m-RNA vaccine. In short, the message is that everyone “rushes to get vaccinated”. And if in Italy it was decided to concentrate the vaccination obligation for the groups at risk, i.e. the over 50s, in Germany Scholz reiterated his favor for the introduction of a compulsory nature and stated that all 16 governors said they were in favor feeling fully supported by this.

It will strive for it to be debated by Parliament without the constraints of a parliamentary group and quickly. Pressed by journalists, he went so far as to hypothesize that the Parliament, proceeding according to its own schedule, it could already start the debate in February. Actually while the Cdu-Csu – the opposition – wants a quick timetable, the SPD does not intend to do it too quickly and hopes the end of March as its goal. A compromise was therefore sought. While the governor of North Rhine Westphalia Hendrik Wüst (CDU) who accompanied Scholz as the rotating president of the Conference of the Länder, added “that acceleration and guidance is needed in defining the issue”, the mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey (Spd) has rather highlighted that it is a serious and conscientious decision. In January there will be an orientation debate in the Bundestag, as confirmed by the President of the Assembly Bärbel Bas (Spd), and then the legislative process will begin with its iter. It will be the Parliament that will then have to present the roadmap, Giffey assured that it will proceed as quickly as possible.

The Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (Spd) on the other hand has indicated that he has in preparation of its own bill to be submitted to the Bundestag with which to introduce the obligation to vaccinate for everyone from 18 years old too without creating a national register of those who have been immunized, avoiding problems with the rules of protection of personal data. However, the absence of a register would pose serious control difficulties that can only be solved by obliging citizens to constantly exhibit a vaccination certificate valid for access to shops and offices, or with sample checks. The obligation for the minister will move many who have not yet been vaccinated.

In light of Omicron’s expansion, Lauterbach stated that the government intends to encourage the creation of new vaccines as soon as possible and will prepare a new infrastructure that is always present to be able to vaccinate the entire population, also so as not to be surprised by a new variant next autumn. For the governor of Bavaria Markus Söder (Csu) the government has not presented a concrete plan and its counterpart from Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretshmann (CDU) trusts in a rapid scheduling in the Bundestag. Alena Buyx, president of the German ethics committee, however, suggests to take the time to carefully weigh the arguments for and against an obligation to vaccinate, given that in any case it would not help immediately but after months. The expert in health issues of the Fdp Andrew Ullmann speculates that it could only be worth from 50 years old; the CSU counterpart suggested the same Stephan Pilsinger quoting theItaly or the Greece where it is valid from 60 years. The Vice-President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki of the Fdp, on the other hand, is quite the opposite. Since the protection of personal integrity is a primary right, the Constitutional Court could rule on the law with an urgent procedure.

Scholz is aware of the increase in infections and of having to protect the health system, but isolation and quarantine times are reduced and simplified for ensure the functioning of the country. For those who have contracted the virus isolation it will no longer be final 14 days but only 10 can even be reduced to 7 with a certified fast molecular or antigenic test, or in the case of hospital workers or hospices if they have been symptom-free for 48 hours and with an exclusively molecular test. Parallel to people who have been in contact with a positive reduced and simplified the quarantine to 10 days which can be reduced to 7 if without symptoms and with a negative test (indifferently certified fast antigenic or molecular) or even at 5 days and negative test for students, in light of the fact that they are checked at least three times in school. The distinction proposed by the Ministers of health of a similar reduction for workers in essential sectors falls. Christian Karagiannidis, a member of the commission of experts that advises the Government, argues that it is a “good compromise” but does not deny that he still expects a “Huge system load sanitary “. On the other hand, the teachers’ unions criticize the increased risk of infections for anyone who attends a school.

The measures in place to reduce contacts and the obligation to allow work at home remain valid and the only new restrictive rule is the extension throughout the national territory of the 2G + rule in bars and restaurants (i.e. access to only cured or vaccinated with negative test). Anyone who has three vaccinations is exempt from the test. The financial aid for the transition of the pandemic foreseen in favor of traders and restaurateurs will be in any case extended and expanded. The trade union Ngg has declared itself in favor and has already asked 1,200 euros per month for the workers in the sector; on the contrary, the hotel association Dehoga the bowl as “unacceptable“.

But the scientific debate on the latest rules decided by the government is also open in Germany. For Professor Thorsten Lehr of the University of Saarland, for example, are disappointing. The political world “it intends to react but not to act“And in the light of the exponential rise of infections as in Bremen and Berlin it is” absolutely one neglect“. And, he points out, there was unity in giving up more decisive steps. For Susanne Johna, president of the association of doctors Marburger Bund, the exemption from quarantine for those who have been in contact with the infected and are fresh from vaccination or cured besides everything “is questionable from a medical point of view”. The president of the association of German municipalities Markus Lewe he also noted the absence of a plan for the rapid integration of staff in schools and kindergartens in order to cope with the foreseeable increase in infections. Eugen Brysch, advisor to the German association for the protection of patients, criticizes that they have been excluded from the obligation of molecular testing the 360 thousand home care providers. Also for the parent company of the AfD Alice Weidel the measures are irresponsible, “driven by panic” without taking the burden of hospitals and especially of intensive care as a basis. Doubts about the suitability of the government’s plans also from the head of the CDU-Csu faction Ralph Brinkhaus; the request of principle of the Cdu / Csu-led Länder to reintroduce the pandemic state of emergency of national importance and the Bavarian governor Söder marks them economic aid as insufficient, while the Government has not yet disbursed the health bonuses.