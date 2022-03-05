Germany seizes world’s largest yacht after sanctions on Russian oligarchs

Paris / Berlin – France seized a yacht belonging to Igor Sechin, chairman of the russian oil group Rosneft, when trying to leave the Mediterranean port of the city, in violation of European Union sanctions against Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced, while Germany also confiscated the largest motor yacht in the world, valued at nearly $600 million, owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

“The French customs proceeded to seize the yacht ‘Amore Vero’ in La Ciotat, within the framework of the application of European Union sanctions against Russia,” the French Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

This yacht “is owned by a company of which Igor Sechin, the company’s director, was identified as the main shareholder,” adds the ministry.

The move came as Western states are implementing massive sanctions, including asset freezes, against Russia for invading neighboring Ukraine.

The seizure, carried out by customs agents, occurred during the early hours of the morning at a shipyard in La Ciotat, in the south of France, after a control of several hours.

The “Amore Vero”, by 88 meters and whose main bridge can be transformed into a heliport, it arrived in La Ciotat on January 3 and was due to remain there until April 1 for repairs, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that the vessel was subject to the new sanctions.

But yesterday, customs officials noted that the yacht was “taking measures to set sail urgently, without finishing the repair work”, according to the statement, adding that authorities therefore decided to confiscate it.

The Ministry of Finance reported that the yacht belongs to a company whose main shareholder is Sechin, a close ally of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. He did not name the company.

Monaco-based Imperial Yachts, which Refinitiv data shows is linked to Amore Vero, told Reuters the yacht was owned by a company called Kazimo, which appointed them ship managers in 2018.

“The person mentioned is not related to Kazimo or the yacht,” an Imperial Yachts representative told Reuters, when asked about Sechin. “Kazimo’s lawyers are in contact with French Douane to correct the record,” they said.

The superyacht was built by Oceanco in the Netherlands and delivered to her owner in 2013, according to Yachtcharterfleet.com, which says her onboard features include a beauty salon and gym. She sails under the Cayman Islands flag, according to Eikon data.

“Thanks to French customs officials who are enforcing European Union sanctions against people close to the Russian government,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a tweet.

French authorities also seized a Russian-owned freighter in the port of Lorient, Brittany, on Thursday.

The largest yacht in the world

A similar situation was experienced in Germany, where Authorities seized a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who faced sanctions from the European Union for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Forbes reported, citing yacht industry sources.

the super yacht Dilbar of more than 150 meters, which has a 25-meter pool, was captured in the port of hamburgin northern Germany, reported the Forbes site.

Dilbar, the largest yacht in the world (Shutterstock)

Dilbar was undergoing a refit at the Blohm + Voss shipyards, Forbes reported, adding that the German government had frozen the asset and employees working on the ship did not report for work yesterday.

A Blohm + Voss spokesman declined to comment on Dilbar, saying only that all orders and projects from the Luerssen Group and its subsidiaries were dealt with in accordance with the legal situation.

Delivered in 2016, Dilbar is the world’s largest motor yacht by gross tonnage, according to Luerssen’s website. Among its recreational facilities is the largest swimming pool ever installed on a yacht.

At least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were anchored or sailing yesterday in Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, ship-tracking data showed.

A spokesman for the Hamburg Economy Ministry said customs authorities would be responsible for enforcing any penalties on Russian yachts and would only give clearance once ownership of any vessel was clear.