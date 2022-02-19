Germany sets date to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Germany’s leaders announced plans to end most coronavirus restrictions in the country by March 20, a decision that coincided with similar moves in Austria and Switzerland.

A three-step plan was endorsed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the governors of the country’s 16 states as official figures show the rate of COVID-19 infections is beginning to fall.

“The peak has probably been reached,” Scholz said, adding that “a steadily improving situation” can be expected in the coming weeks.

The lifting of restrictions will begin with the removal of rules that prevent people without proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 from visiting non-essential stores; Limits on private gatherings of vaccinated people will also end.

As of March 4, the requirements to enter restaurants and bars will be relaxed: a negative test will suffice, instead of, as it is now in many places, proof of vaccination or recovery, apart from a negative test or a booster dose.

Nightclubs will be able to reopen their doors, although with restrictions on entry.

And “all far-reaching measures” are going to be removed on March 20 “if the situation in hospitals allows it,” according to the announcement. The obligation for people to work from home will also be lifted. But Scholz said mask wearing and distancing requirements will remain in place.

Other countries, including neighboring Denmark, have also moved faster in lifting restrictions and there have been calls in Germany to follow suit.