Germany Shuts Down Hydra Servers, Russia’s Darknet Market

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has announced that they have managed to shut down the server infrastructure of the Russian darknet market. Hydra. Most interesting of all, is that in the process they have managed to seize 23 million euros in Bitcoin in the process. This is because, according to the BKA and the German Central Office for the Fight against Cybercrime (ZIT), Hydra has the highest turnover rate of all illegal markets in the world, and 2020 would have closed it with a turnover of around 1,230 million euros thanks to the nearly 17 million users and 19,000 vendors who assiduously accessed this illegal market.

In Hydra you could find everything, and it is that in the market of “the dark web” you could buy and sell drugsstolen credit card information, fake bills, fake documents, Firearms and other goods or services, all illegal, of course. The market mainly supplies criminals from Russia and neighboring nations. “Treasurers,” or traffickers connected to the site, distribute the drugs throughout the region by hiding them in geotagged pickup locations.

With the closure of the server based in Germany, the authorities are now launching an investigation into the “unknown operators and administrators” from Hydra, who they suspect of selling drugs and engaging in money laundering, although no arrests have yet been made. German authorities say they have been investigating the market with the help of the United States since August 2021.

In response to the shutdown, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced that it has sanctioned Hydra and Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex. The United States is also working to identify more than 100 cryptocurrency addresses with links to the illegal market.

“Our actions today send a message to criminals that they cannot hide on the darknet or its forums, and they cannot hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. “In coordination with allies and partners, such as Germany and Estonia, we will continue to disrupt these networks.” “A BKA spokesperson has told Bleeping Computer that no arrests have been made in this operation and that, due to ongoing investigations, they are unable to share any further information regarding the assessment of the seized infrastructure.”

via: Bleepingcomputer