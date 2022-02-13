Germany: Steinmeier re-elected president for second term – World

Outgoing German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term after earning a reputation as a tireless advocate of democratic values ​​at a time when the resurgence of far-right extremism and the coronavirus pandemic put them to the test. in Germany. The 66-year-old Social Democrat was twice foreign minister in Angela Merkel’s government.

Steinmeier’s re-election for another five years was announced by the President of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas. Her candidacy was largely supported by the delegates who form the ad hoc Assembly to vote for the head of state and she obtained 1,045 votes out of the 1,437 cast.

The election of the president was not held as usual in the Bundestag but at the Paul Loebe Haus, an office complex opposite the Chancellery in central Berlin, for reasons of social distancing.

“Your re-election as Federal President, for which I have the pleasure of offering you the most sincere congratulations of the Italian Republic and my affectionate wishes, is for me a reason for profound joy and satisfaction. This is both for the friendship that binds us on a personal level. both for the importance that his re-election has for Germany and for Europe as a whole. The renewal of his high office represents an unequivocal testimony of the trust that the German people place in his person, a sure reference for unity in times marked by hardships. and uncertainties “. This is the message sent to Steinmeier by Sergio Mattarella.