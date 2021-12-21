Germany, summit between government and Länder: closure of premises and limits to meetings, towards new measures for Christmas and New Year

One year after the Christmas lockdown 2020 lasted about three months, the Germany is ready to impose new anti-Covid restrictions after the wave of infections that swept the country and with the fear of a massive spread of Omicron variant. In the afternoon, a new meeting is held between the new federal government of Olaf Scholz and the governors of the 16 German Länder from which the new measures against the pandemic will emerge. According to rumors, these may concern the limitation of contacts among the population, whether vaccinated or not, and the closing of discos and night clubs.

Local and federal governors will thus have to decide which path to take after the alarm raised by experts, including several virologists, who met in the chancellery on Sunday to explain the situation in front of the new head of government and the competent ministers. According to them, Germany “is currently in one very critical phase of the pandemic“, Threatened like other European states of being overwhelmed by the spread of Covid in its Omicron variant, more contagious than Delta. The draft that emerged yesterday in the media provides that after Christmas and starting from January 28th they are big New Year celebrations are forbidden and it is possible meet a maximum of 10 people.

Meanwhile, the daily infections recorded in the country remain high, albeit limited compared to past weeks. In the last 24 hours the Robert Koch Institut has reported 23,428 new positives, while a week ago these were around 30 thousand. The downward trend is also evident by analyzing the data onweekly incidence which now stands at 306.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, compared to 375 a week ago. Instead stable i deaths which are 462 against 473 7 days ago. However, the agency maintains the “very high” risk level due to the new mutation of the virus, with a possible sudden increase in cases and overload for health facilities.