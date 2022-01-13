Germany, Syrian torturer loyal to Assad sentenced to life imprisonment: tortured 4 thousand prisoners and killed 58 people

He was one of the most ruthless torturers loyal to the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, Hell on earth, as the al-Khatib prison, it was his personal butcher shop. Today the former Syrian colonel Anwar Raslan, 58, was sentenced to life in prison by a German court after being found guilty of crimes against humanity. This is the first trial in the world conducted on charges of torture of Syrian state officials

Only between 2011 and 2012, in the first years of the revolution that shocked the country and the entire Arab world, is it estimated that Raslan was responsible for torture of at least 4 thousand people, political prisoners or even just suspected of being part of a network to overthrow the now fifty-year-old Assad regime. In his résumé as a torturer there are also charges for 58 murders, rapes And sexual assaults.

His freedom ended however in 2019, when he was arrested in Germany on charges of being a senior security services official under President Bashar al-Assad and directing operations in the Damascus prison where many protesters and others suspected of opposing the regime have been detained since 2011. He has always denied the accusations, but today’s sentence has established his guilt.