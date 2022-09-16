News

Germany takes control of the refineries of the Russian state oil company Rosneft to ensure supply

Germany took control of the three refineries managed by the Russian state oil company Rosneft in order to ensure energy supply during the winter and protect the German economy from the effects of the European Union-wide embargo on Russian crude, which will come into force at the end of year.

It is the second time that the government of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has taken a measure of this magnitude in the midst of an economic war against Moscow to deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of income to finance the war in Ukraine. The first time was in April, when he put under his guardianship Gazprom Germanya subsidiary of the Russian state gas company, in an unprecedented measure.

The decision to put the German subsidiaries of the Russian state oil company, Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketingg, under trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency It was taken to ensure the operation of the Schwedt oil refineries -where the Druzhba pipeline arrives-, Karlsruhe and Vohburg, announced the German Ministry of Economy.

The background is the oil embargo on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. According to earlier information from the German Economics Ministry, Russian trader Rosneft has little interest in ditching Russian oil.

