Germany, the Constitutional Court is now asking Parliament for triage rules: “They cannot disadvantage the disabled”

The German Parliament will have to “immediately“Launch new rules for hospital triage. To decide it Court Constitutional which, after a case raised by some people with disabilities, essentially asked the legislator to put order, also considering the period Covid.

L’German association of intensive medicine and emergency therapies (Divi), in fact, has for some time issued ethical-clinical advice to be observed in the event that, due to overloads due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in intensive care it is necessary to decide which patient give priority to care. But nine people with disabilities and previous illnesses have appealed to the Constitutional Court, considering themselves potentially disadvantaged by the Divi councils. AND Karlsruhe, the Constitutional Court, in fact, on Tuesday 28 December proved them right (decision 1 BvR 1541/20): according to article 3, third paragraph, of the German Constitution, in fact, disabled people must not be disadvantaged, a provision that direct termination and rejection of the practice of National Socialism. In their decision, the constitutional judges actually reproached the legislator for not having adequately provided for rules to protect people with disabilities in the case of an obligatory triage. The rules of the emergency therapy association, in fact, are not binding, but considered standardized, which is why, according to Karlsruhe, urgent intervention by the legislator is needed.

The judges gave ample room for Parliament as regards the structure of the rules, delivering some objective intervention keys. The legislator must identify the rules immediately; they must be adequate so that in a life-and-death situation medical personnel can quickly decide who should be treated or not; the principle of “mutual control” must apply in the decision, thus involving colleagues in a collective decision; only the concrete probabilities of short-term survival will have to be assessed. Taking a decision following a law, according to the Court, in fact, will also have the advantage of being able to subsequently check the choice made.

After the Karlsruhe pronunciation in many have welcomed the decision, from president of the German Bishops’ Conference Georg Bätzing, to the president of the council of evangelical churches Annette Kurschus. And thereassociation for the defense of patients’ rights, by the mouth of Eugen Brysch, stressed that to decide whether someone should be unplugged from a respirator equal rules must apply in every hospital and the Palamento will no longer be able to abdicate from legislating. The Paralympic biathlete Verena Bentele, president of the social organization VdK, remarked for her part that doctors cannot be left alone in such an important decision, going behind what the German Ethics Committee had already indicated in March 2020. The lawyer Oliver Tolmein, who represented the nine plaintiffs, commented on the sentence via Twitter: “A great success but not the end of the confrontation on triage.”

The Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) has assured that it will quickly present legislation to protect the handicapped in the event of triage, reiterating, however, that the first goal is to avoid situations of this type. Even the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) stated via Twitter that “people with disadvantages are more entitled than others to protection from the state. First of all in case of triage. But now it is a question, with adequate protection measures and vaccinations, to avoid it “. The government appointee for the disabled, Jürgen Dusel, suggested through the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland” to involve disabled organizations in drafting the law. Transversal commitment, however, to the parliamentary debate to be started as early as January, especially since the issue had already been discussed a year ago. The number two of the FDP instead launched a dig at the CDU, accusing it of not having already legislated with the former minister Spahn, but ignoring the fact that the SPD ally was also in the government.

The editors of the Divi directives, after the Karlsruhe decision, for their part, have once again ensured that according to their criteria no one would be excluded from assistance only on the basis of age, previous illnesses or disabilities, but that, in case there was the need for an extreme decision, the choice would be made only after an objective evaluation, on the basis of the chances of survival. At the same time, Divi itself had already requested a law that would regulate, with certainty, the intervention.

The President of the World Association of Doctors Frank Ulrich Montgomery, in an interview with the Funke group, said he was in favor of the legislator’s definition of a “legal guardrail”, underlining however that “the responsibility for the last decision will always remain in the hands of doctors”. Nancy Poser 42 years old, one of the nine applicants – reports the German ARD – said she was “relieved” by the decision of the magistrates, but regardless of the rules, if a triage were to arrive it will still be “tragic”.