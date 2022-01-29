Germany, the economy retreats more than expected. GDP in the fourth quarter of 2021 is minus 0.7%

German gross domestic product falls in fourth quarter of the year. For the leading economy in the euro area, the contraction is 0.7% compared to the previous three months. A result that is significantly worse than expected of analysts who had estimated a drop of 0.3%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 (heavily influenced by the pandemic), the economy grew by 1.4%. The decline in GDP in the last part of the year is in turn attributable to restrictive measures due to the new wave of infections from Covid-19 as well as the shortage of components registered by many factories. Private consumption showed a contraction, while public spending rose. The whole of 2021 ended with economic growth of 2.8%, revised slightly upwards compared to previous estimates.
A few days ago il International Monetary Fund it revised down its estimates for European economic growth. Germany’s 2022 GDP forecast has been lowered by + 4.6 to + 3.8% while that for 2023 lowered from 3.4 to + 2.5%. Today the indicator Esi of the European Commission which monitors opinions on the performance of the eurozone economy showed a decline of 1.4 points, while remaining at “high” values.
