Germany, the Interior commission to the right of AfD. The police union: “Safety issue in the hands of those who tolerate National Socialist phrases”

At the beginning of each legislature, the leadership of the 25 parliamentary control committees of the German Bundestag is redeployed. The political factions have the right of choice in several shifts in order from the largest to the smallest, with precedence to the largest opposition party. So be it Spd that Cdu / Csu Union each secured the leadership of seven commissions. At Cdu / Csu the direction of the cBudget Committee – which is traditionally reserved for the major opposition force – and then for those of Finance, Law, Economy and Agriculture. The Social Democrats opted for the leadership of the Foreign Commission, they subsequently obtained the direction of the Labor and Social, Traffic and Petitions commissions. The first choice for i greens it was the commission for relations with Europe which is combined with the realization of the environmental package of the EU, subsequently Environment, Education and Digitization. THE Liberate them they first decided on the leadership of the Construction commission and then for those Defense and Human Rights. There AfD she thus secured the direction of the Interior commission, subsequently of those Healthcare and Economic Collaboration and Development. To the Linke only Climate and Energy.

That the AfD was called to chair the parliamentary oversight commission for the Interior has raised strong criticism. The former director of the commission Andrea Lindholz (Csu) declared “it is a political security scandal that the traffic light coalition has left this central task to a party that is permeated by extremists. Just the AfD which is half under the control of the Verfassungschutz (national security services) should in the future be in charge of parliamentary control over the security bodies: the goat is given control of the meadow ”. The leader of the CSU Alexander Dorbrindt he speaks of the “failure of the other parliamentary factions”, inviting people to ask why the factions of the coalition parties have not co-opted in their first round for the direction of the Interior commission.

The Linke policy expert on national security issues, Martina Renner, he openly said that “the AfD poses a security risk” and that it must be prevented from gaining the direction of the commission. But we do not see how, now after the division of the tasks has taken place. Criticism also comes from the police union, for the federal head Oliver Malcohw: “It is not understandable how a party that in whose ranks is often not only tolerated, but sometimes even promoted, could give shape to national security issues, a phrase book that echoes that National Socialist of hatred and instigation against minorities, foreigners, and those who think differently ”, reports the Ard. It is not yet known who the AfD will indicate at the head of the Interior commission, but the name of the Berliner is mentioned Gottfried Curio which in the last legislature provoked the angry reactions of many parliamentarians of the other fractions several times for their statements during the sessions of parliamentary work.

It wasn’t just that. As Germany faces the fourth wave of the pandemic, the AfD does it openly contrary propaganda at vaccinations the direction of the parliamentary control commission on the Health. In the same constitutive session of the Bundestag 22 deputies out of 82 blue had refused to sit in the classroom, choosing rather to stand in a box in order not to accept the 3G rule (show proof of being vaccinated, cured or have a negative test). The parent company Alice Weidel Wednesday in an interview with the broadcaster Phoenix stated that the majority of patients in the ICU for Covid-19 are vaccinated, while the interviewer repeated to her that if anything is the opposite. Weidel also stated that it is derived from data from the National Statistical Office, which it openly did denied Street Twitter to detect it vaccination status of the hospitalized. On the other hand, both the data of the Robert Koch Institut, than those of the clinics Helios for their group, they show that the most serious Covid-19 patients are in the majority not vaccinated.

Indeed not only hospitalizations, also i deaths I’m major among the unvaccinated. This is reflected in a table of RKI which collects the cases in which the virus breaches vaccination, subtracting from the total deaths in the reference period, calculated in the last report from November 1st to November 28th, the number of those who were fully vaccinated (with a Johnson & Johnson dose, or two of m-RNA vaccines in the last six months) in three age groups over 60, age range 18 to 59 and that age 12 to 17. Only one death was recorded in the younger group, but in the next group there were 88, 16 of which, equal to 18.2%, were vaccinated. The unvaccinated were therefore the81.08%. If we move on to older people where the immunized range is higher, the percentage of breaches is also higher. Out of 1,352 deaths, 649 were vaccinated, equal to 48%. The fact remains that the 52% was not completely, or still completely (no dose, one m-RNA dose, two doses or one of Johnson & Johnson less than 14 days ago), or had not received a third dose in time. The trend is confirmed by looking at the number of people admitted to intensive care in the same period: 4 of the youngest have no significant percentage, but rise to 598 in the second age group with 94 fully vaccinated equal to 15.7%, therefore not vaccinated.84.3%. Among 1,119 older adults there were 498 cases of protection breaches equal to 44.5% and therefore 45.5% were not vaccinated, or no longer effectively for six months after the second dose.

Two of the Länder most affected from the pandemic, the Saxony and the Thuringia, are strongholds of the AfD where in the September elections she was crowned the first party (tied with the Spd in Saxony, first overall in Thuringia). In the third most affected Land, the Saxony-Anhalt, the blues are still there third political force with a result above 20%. The highest weekly incidences of new Covid-19 cases in all of Germany on Thursday were recorded at Meiβen in Saxony (2,897.6) and to Hildburghausen in Thuringia (2.011).