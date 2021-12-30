Germany, the minister and her husband who leaves his job to look after his daughters – Corriere.it

from Elena Theban

Green leader Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s first female foreign minister, had announced it. He, 48, has left a post as a manager at the post office

“If I accept a government post, it is quite clear that my husband will not continue his job,” said in May the co-leader of the German Greens Annalena Baerbock, 41, who at the beginning of the month became the first female minister of the Foreign in Germany. Promise kept: Daniel Holefleisch, 48, left his job as an institutional communications manager at Deutsche Post, the German post office. Already last July when the electoral campaign got underway, the weekly Bunte now reveals.

The two, married since 2007, have two daughters aged 6 and 10 and it is he who takes care of them full time. “My husband takes on all the responsibility and the work around the house. It is the one that mainly deals with kindergarten, school, homework and snacks. In recent years he has already reduced his working hours because I often leave the house early and come back late at nightExplained Baerbock, who as the head of foreign affairs will have to spend long hours in the office and many nights on the road. On this, he says, he established a rule with his daughters: “I want them to know where they are when I’m not at home,” she said. Her husband had the right to veto his decision to run for the Greens, “because it also changes our whole family life,” she added.

The German media gave prominence to the news, noting with some bitterness “how the traditional division of roles is still the standard in German society” (thus the newspaper Welt). While another minister of the Greens, Anne Spiegel, 41, recently revealed that it is her husband who takes care of their four children, for the German policies of the previous generation, the norm was different.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel, 67, has no children. And the current president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, 63, who is seven, said she had to live with the “guilty conscience” of not having given up her career: everyone expected that after the first child she would leave the work. Not even her husband Heiko von der Leyen, who is medical director of the American pharmaceutical company Orgenesis, did it: they were able to count on “help” from outside to raise their children. But few in Germany can count on their notorious wealth. It was precisely Von der Leyen who in 2007, when she was Minister of the Family in the first Merkel government, overcoming the resistance in her party, the CDU, approved a parental leave shared between mothers and fathers, to the Swedish: 14 months in total with two optional reserved for fathers.

Yet prejudices about the “Rabenmutter”, the “raven mothers” who leave their children in the hands of strangers to make a career, still weigh heavily in Germany. and many women sacrifice work to keep up with children. A study by the German Economic Institute published this year shows that nearly 69% of mothers with children under the age of three do not work, but only 27% of them have chosen it. Research from 2019 shows that ten years after the birth of her first child, a German mother earns on average 61% less than a year before giving birth, because many reduce working hours or leave their jobs. According to another study, also from 2019, two thirds of German women employed with at least one child under the age of 18 worked part-time (66%, almost double the EU average which is 35%), compared to 6% of fathers. . Baerbock’s husband is still an exception. This is also why his example is politically important.

From 2026, public support will also arrive: 8 hours of assistance per day (between school and after-school) for elementary school children. The law, commissioned by Merkel, was one of the last approved in the last legislature.