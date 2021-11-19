Germany, the paradox (still unresolved) of footballers: to play the tampon is enough, to enter the stadium you need the vaccine

A football player who takes the field with his team is playing his work, so he just needs to show one swab failing to comply with the anti-Covid rules. If he sits instead in the stands due to an injury or a disqualification, it has to be vaccinated or healed: to enter the Stadium in fact you need a certificate of vaccination or recovery. It is the paradox that professional football is experiencing in Germany after the new package of rules announced on Thursday by the Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Based on the strategy of three thresholds, if the index of hospitalization exceeds the value of 3, to enter public places (including sports facilities) take the rule 2G: only vaccinated (geimpft) and healed (genesen). Right now just 4 Länder (Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein) are below this value. In the whole country, on the other hand, the 3G rule (geimpft, genesen and getestet, or buffered) to access the workplace: in practice, it is the same principle as the green pass Italian style. So, if professional footballers are considered workers and are doing their job at the time of the match, the 3G rule applies to them and the unvaccinated just need a negative swab to play. But the place where they play / work it is the stadium, where most of Germany is entered or will be entered shortly only if vaccinated or cured.

To resolve this paradox some governors of the Länder ask that also for the professional athletes (including players) rule 2G is applied. “We agreed very quickly that if spectators at the stadium are to have 2G, in our opinion it should also apply to professionals,” explained the prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia after Thursday’s summit. Hendrik Wüst (CDU). However, the question is delicate from one point of view legal, because removing the swab option would actually mean introducing the obligation of vaccination for footballers and other professional athletes. Joshua Kimmich, star of Bayern Monaco and of German national team (in the picture), has already stated of not having vaccinated: if the 2G rule also came for the ball, it could not take the field.

The chancellor Angela Merkel she was still skeptical of this option: “In the world of work, the 3G rule applies”, she stressed at the press conference, answering a question on the subject. “It depends – he added – if we consider professional sport as the world of work or the world of free time“. The issue is delicate, but without a single decision Germany risks chaos, because, as has already happened in other areas, each Land could introduce a different regulation. And Kimmich may or may not take the field depending on where is it the match takes place.

Meanwhile, the doctors of the German Football Federation, led by Dr. Tim Meyer, they wrote a letter to the Bild in which they ask footballers to “consider a vaccination and get serious information to about”. The problem of no-vax mainly concerns the Bundesliga, because in other sports such as handball, hockey or basketball the percentage of non-immunized is lower and particularly in the German basketball league 99% of the members are vaccinated.