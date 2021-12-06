Germany, the shock photo for the No vax: “Here are the drugs that every Covid patient must take every day”

«Weapons in the fight against Covid-19. These medications, infusions and liquid foods are given to a severely ill and ventilated Coronavirus patient in our ICU – DAILY. A vaccination can protect against this ». These are the words that accompany a photo posted by a Bavarian hospital on Instagram. Three clinics in Eggenfelden, Pfarrkirchen and Simbach am Inn, the complex offers care for the Rottal-Inn district. And with this move he sends a message to the most avid No vax, hoping to convince them to convert to vaccination. In the photo there are dozens of bottles, bottles, supplements, medicines. The hospital in Lower Saxony is in fact on the verge of collapse due to the surge in infections and consequent covid hospitalizations throughout Germany. “Had it not been for a major patient transfer operation we would have already collapsed,” hospital director Bernd Hirtreiter said a few days ago.

Adding that if that trend had continued, Coronavirus infections would have doubled within twenty days and that consequently the number of beds occupied in ordinary and intensive care wards would also increase. Last Sunday there was also a protest in front of the structure against the hypothesis of compulsory vaccination for employees. “Such a protest march with a rally in front of a clinic with Covid patients who are fighting for their lives in the intensive care unit is incomprehensible,” the management said. “Doctors and nurses are increasingly exhausted and even angry because if there had been more vaccinations there would not be so many patients.”

