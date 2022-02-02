Germany, the vaccination campaign limps: the 80% target failed by January, chaos is also on the obligation for health personnel

In Austria entered into force on February 1st the obligation to anti-Covid vaccination for everyone aged 18 and over. Offenders starting from mid-March can be fined up to four times a year, with penalties from 600 to 3,600 euros. The German government had set itself the goal that by the end of January the80% of the population were vaccinated with at least one dose. The Robert Koch Institut reported that at the end of the month only the quota of 75.8%. The other threshold set by the chancellor Olaf Sholz it was 30 million inoculated doses in January. Again the roof was not achievedaccording to the data of the Rri as of January 30 were performed only 17.3 million of vaccinations.

The German government therefore continues to deem a obligation anti-Covid vaccination for all adults. It is technically difficult and uplifting ethical discussionsrecalled the former member of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas (Spd) introducing the debate held in this regard, without party loyalty, in the German Parliament on 26 January. The traffic light coalition has been accused by the Cdu / Csu Union of to play hide and seek abdicating to present his own bill. From the ranks of the AfD Tino Chrupalla stated that vaccines have almost achieved religious status and Alice Weidel that it is a breach in civilization to want the state to assume the right to decide on the body of citizens.

Such strong criticism from the opposition is not surprising, but it is the same government structure a be disunited. If for Dagmar Schmidt (Spd) the way out of the pandemic is compulsory vaccination accompanied by fines reasonable for infringements, as in Austria, and also for the doctor Kirsten Kappert-Gonther (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen) there must be one common responsibility in closing the gaps in the quota of vaccinated; the Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (Fdp) asked to research intermediate roads and the doctor Andrew Ullmann (Fdp) assumed that an obligation should be made only from 50 years old. While Wolfgang Kubicki (Fdp), himself vaccinated, stressed that the majority must not decide for the minority, saying that he is not convinced by the argument that an obligation is needed to fight new mutations without a valid vaccine still exists for them and it is only necessary to introduce a obligation to inquire about vaccination. The parliamentary factions are now called upon to present bills competitors and the legislative process will not be completed before the end of March.

A indirect obligation measles vaccination for children of school and preschool age and for staff in collective settings. In December 2021 In the meantime, the obligation to vaccinate against Sars-Cov2 has been decided for healthcare personnelwhich will come into effect from March 16 of this year. In the absence of presentation of the certificate of complete vaccination, recovery, or medical declaration of not being able to be vaccinated, the local Health Office should clarify the prohibition of the interested party to continue in his tasks and he would lose his salary. Elke-Bruns Philippsvice-president of the association of doctors in public health (Bvögd) pointed to the Rheinischen Post which is reputable that 5 to 10% of staff are not fully vaccinated and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Thuringia and Berlin have already announced that they will not be able to cope with checks.

Christine Voglerpresident of the care staff association Deutsche Pflegeratcomplained that it is not justified to target his category while there is no obligation for everyone, suggesting that local health offices can decide how to apply the rule according to a risk assessment on site. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health took action stating that even personnel not vaccinated after March 16 will be able to keep working, the actual application of the rule will be assessed by the local Health Office. In addition, the German National Employment Agency registered approximately between December and January 25 thousand more people – of which 12 thousand specifically from the assistance sector – registered to look for a new job. The opposition health expert Tino Rises (CDU) accused the government, in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeineto have left “many questions of labor law and practical application without answers“Inviting him to intervene quickly to clarify so that it does not become a debacle.

Meanwhile in Germany in recent days they have demonstrated at least 25,000 people in 86 rallies, several of them illegal, against Covid restrictions. There Ard reported that a Regensburg, in Bavaria, there were injuries, a 26-year-old suffered head injuries and a police officer was attacked in kicks by a 23 year old; to Lübeck after a clash between no and pro vax factions twelve people were identified on suspicion of serious injury. In the political world, rumors are raised about possible reopeningsin the wake of what has been done in Denmark. The latter, however, can count on a much greater number of citizens vaccinated with three doses compared to Germany where I am alone 53%.