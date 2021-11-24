Germany, there is the agreement of the government Olaf Scholz chancellor from December- Corriere.it

from Foreign online editing

The “traffic light” coalition between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals ready to present the “contract”, and therefore the government program. Vote for sixteen and a minimum wage of 12 euros. The appointments confirmed: the liberal rigorist Christian Lindner in Finance, Annalena Baerbock in Foreign Affairs, vice-chancellor, the other green leader Robert Habeck

Agreement made in Berlin for the traffic light government. At 3 pm Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) will present the coalition contract. Germany will thus have a government 59 days after the general elections of 26 September, which saw the SPD prevail with 25.7%. According to the first rumors in the German newspapers, the liberal Christian Lindner will head the Ministry of Finance, the head of the Greens Robert Habeck will be vice-chancellor as well as being the head of a super ministry that will unite Economy and Climate, to the co-president of the ecologists Annalena Baerbock will go to the foreign ministry. The other names are those of Hubertus Heil (Spd) at work, the only outgoing minister confirmed to date, the general secretary of the FDP Volker Wissing at Transport, and the liberal Marco Buschmann at Justice.

The Social Democrats, who express the Chancellor, would have obtained the ministries of the Interior, of Defense, a new department referred to as Construction and Housing, the Ministry of Labor and Social, and that of Health, and Economic Cooperation. While the Greens would go to the departments of Economy and Climate, Foreign Affairs, Family, Agriculture, Environment. To the liberals Finance, Justice, Transport, Education and Research.

In the government agreement it is foreseen the vote for sixteen year olds, the minimum wage at 12 euros and the elimination of coal by 2030, eight years ahead of schedule.

In her last cabinet meeting, Angela Merkel received a gift from her colleagues inviting her to “seize the moment”. The images are on Twitter, posted by the Christian Democratic Minister of Agriculture Julia Kloeckner: the gift offered to the Chancellor, who is preparing to leave the leadership of the government after 16 years – is a “controversial Cornus Carpe Diem”, ornamental pot plant, type Bonsai. “An interesting tree”, Minister Kloechner joked: “With my colleague Svenja Schulze we thought, with a little humor, that we should plant a forest.” “The sapling is the federal government’s farewell gift to the chancellor.” Merkel also received – from her now imminent successor, outgoing Finance Minister Olaf Scholz – a colorful bouquet.