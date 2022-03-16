Germany to acquire F-35 fighter jets and increase its defense

Germany stops certification of Russian gas pipeline 1:06

(CNN) — Germany announced it will buy 35 US F-35A fighter jets, the first major weapons purchase to be publicly confirmed since Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz pledged to boost his country’s defense spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Government of Germany made this decision together with the choice to be more active in the defense of Europe. Scholz has also taken drastic measures to limit Germany’s economic ties with Russia, including shutting down the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The F-35A fighter jets will replace the aging fleet of Tornados, the only planes in the Luftwaffe’s repertoire capable of carrying American nuclear bombs stored in the country, should a war break out in Europe.

The decision to acquire the F-35s is significant as it will make the German Air Force more compatible with the rest of NATO and other European defense partners that already operate or intend to acquire F-35 aircraft.

The US Department of Defense said earlier this year that US Air Force F-35A fighter jets destined for Europe would be certified to deliver nuclear bombs by 2023.

The F-35 fighter jets come in three versions, A, B and C, but only version A is being fitted with nuclear capability.

The planes will be a significant upgrade for Germany. While the Tornado class, which has been in active service since the 1980s and will be phased out by 2030, is capable of carrying America’s nuclear weaponry, it has long been considered an outdated option for modern warfare.

“The Tornado was designed to penetrate air defenses by flying low, at transonic speeds. Going from that to the F-35 which combines stealth action with unparalleled environment visualization against aerial and ground threats, and has its own capabilities electronic warfare, there’s just no comparison,” said Justin Bronk, an air force and technology researcher at the Royal United Services Institute.

“Any situation where a NATO nuclear weapon is launched involves penetrating the world’s most formidable air defense networks. Flying low and fast like the Tornado would against them is simply not convincing by 2022,” he added.

The acquisition of these fighter jets comes within the broad context of a huge shift by Germany in its defense strategy in the last three weeks. Germany, a country that has resisted becoming a military power since the end of World War II, has pledged to drastically increase its defense budget in line with NATO’s 2% requirement.

Scholz said the increase in spending, which will go from 47 billion euros in 2021 to 100 billion euros in 2022, is part of a recognition that Germany “will have to invest more in the security of our country to protect our freedom and democracy.” “.

The budget increase will mean that Germany will have the best-funded military in Western Europe and, after the conflict in Ukraine, it seems likely that Germany will actively seek to play a leading role in Europe’s security.

The possibility of Germany suddenly playing such a prominent role could cause some concern in other European capitals. France, once the main military voice in the European Union, has been in favor of greater integration of Europe’s defense. It is unclear how a new, better-equipped German Army will fit into the EU’s long-term defense thinking, nor how it will perform within NATO.