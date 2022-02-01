Germany, two policemen killed during a traffic check: attackers on the run

Two agents were police killed during a shooting following a routine check of the traffic in the town of Kuselin southwestern Germany, around 4.20 on Monday January 31. The victims, a policeman from 29 years old and a policewoman from 24they managed to notify by radio the central explaining that they had been wounded, but when the reinforcements arrived at the scene of the shooting for the agents there was nothing more to be done. The attackers they escaped but, according to what the newspaper reports Tagesspiegel – citing sources of the security forces -, one of the suspects which you are chasing would be known to the police. The police have invited people in the Kusel area to do not give passes to hitchhikers and warned that at least a suspect is armed.

“There are shooting on”. This is the last message that the two German policemen sent by radio to the police station. She reveals it there Bildexplaining that after the last frenetic message the communication between the central and the agents in the field it stopped. The 24-year-old agent, according to reports Bild, he had no chance to defend himself: his gun was still in the holster when the young woman was found. His colleague, on the other hand, had drawn the service weapon and opened fire, until the magazine was empty before being shot to death. The German tabloid also reports a first message sent by the agents, in which the two explained that they had found some dead game In the hood of the car they had stopped. Therefore, it could have been gods who fired poachers. The police union of Germany announced that the policewoman was killed he was still studying at the University.

“Beyond the motive, remember what happened an execution and it shows us and reminds us that every day policewomen and policemen risk their lives for the safety of citizens ”. This is what the commented spokesperson for the Minister of the Interior, at a press conference in Berlin. “The motive for the two murders is not yet known – he said -. The information must be requested from the investigators on the spot ”.