Germany, two policemen killed during a traffic check: attackers on the run

Two agents were police killed during a shooting following a routine check of the traffic in the town of Kusel, in southwestern Germany, around 4.20 on Monday January 31. The victims, a policeman from 29 years old and a policewoman from 24, they managed to notify by radio the central explaining that they had been wounded, but when the reinforcements arrived at the scene of the shooting for the agents there was nothing more to be done. The attackers they escaped and the agents have no description of them or the car they were traveling in. The police invited the people in the Kusel area to do not give passes to hitchhikers and warned that at least a suspect is armed.

“There are shooting on”. This is the last message that the two German policemen sent by radio to the police station. This is revealed by the Bild, explaining that after the last frenetic message the communication between the central and the agents in the field it stopped. The German tabloid also reports a first message sent by the agents, in which the two explained that they had found some dead game In the hood of the car they had stopped. Therefore, it could have been gods who fired poachers. The police union of Germany announced that the policewoman was killed he was still studying at the University.