Germany, two policemen killed, murderer on the run – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BERLIN, 31 JAN – Two police officers were killed in the night during a routine patrol service in the town of Kusel, in the Land of Rhineland-Palatinate, in western Germany. the police are now hunting the killer.



Local police said they were ignorant of the motive for the murder of the two officers – a man and a woman – on a road near Kusel, they did not know if the shooter was on foot or in a means of transport and invited the motorists not to host hitchhikers. But it could be a poacher, because shortly before the shooting, the two agents had sent a radio message indicating that they had stopped a suspect carrying game in the trunk.



Not knowing which direction he headed, the search for the killer was extended to neighboring Saarland, on the border with France. (HANDLE).

