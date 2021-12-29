World

Germany, vaccinated disabled people have priority over those who are not vaccinated

It all stems from an appeal by nine people with disabilities or previous pathologies who did not feel protected in the event of triage. As the number of severe patients grows and becomes greater than the availability of ICU beds, doctors are forced to choose who to treat based on survival expectations. According to the German Court, the current pandemic recommendations given to hospitals would risk disadvantage people with disabilities and must therefore be changed. evaluating only the chances of success in the treatment of Covid-19 disease and on those of short-term survival. In this way, those who are vaccinated would still have precedence over those who are not vaccinated, regardless of previous pathologies.

The appeal had been pending since summer 2020, when the nine people turned to the Constitutional Court because they feared being abandoned by doctors in the absence of clear and specific guidelines. Now these guidelines will have to be put in black and white by the Bundestag. The Minister of Health of the Scholz government, Karl Lauterbachwelcomed the court’s decision with a Twitter post, adding that it is important to prevent triage by continuing to take protective measures and speeding up the vaccination campaign.


