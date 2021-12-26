“Germany wants to transform the EU into the Fourth Reich”

The new German government wants to make the European Union a “Fourth Reich” by creating a federal maxi-state led by Berlin. The accusation comes from Poland, and for those who are familiar with the rhetoric of the leaders of the PiS, the conservative party that governs in Warsaw, it is not all that new. But if it is launched by Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, for many the true leader of the country, then words take on another weight. All the more so given that the criticism concerns one of the key points of the government program of the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In an interview with a Polish far-right newspaper, Kaczynski stated that some EU countries “are not enthusiastic about the prospect of a German Fourth Reich (after the Third, the Nazi, ed) built on the foundations of the EU” . And he added that Poles will not “agree with this kind of modern submission” because it would mean depriving them “of their right to self-determination”. The reference is to the coalition agreement between socialists, liberals and greens which speaks of the goal of an EU as a European federal state.

Kaczynski then recalled the recent tensions between Warsaw and Brussels, which culminated in the quarrels on the role of the EU Court of Justice and on the superiority of European law over national law. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the EU Court was used as a “tool” for federalist ideas, hence the government’s opposition to its sentences, in particular to the one that condemns the recent reform of the Polish judiciary. This week, the European Union said it had taken legal action against Poland for ignoring EU law and undermining judicial independence.