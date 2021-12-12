Germany, weekend of demonstrations against anti Covid restrictions. Clashes and tensions in different cities: 14 officers injured in Greiz

Clashes between police and no vax protesters took place over the weekend in various locations in Germany, with the toll of 16 officers injured. The most serious episode, the police announced today, occurred in Greiz with the wounding of 14 policemen.

In this Thuringian town, a thousand demonstrators gathered yesterday in the city center and tried to overwhelm the police cordon. A video posted on Twitter shows several hand-to-hand clashes with agents. The police intervened with pepper spray. They have been identified 207 protesters and 108 orders to leave the area were issued, in addition to 44 procedures for criminal offenses and 47 for infringements.

In Hamm, in North Rhine Westphalia, officers today dispersed an illegal demonstration with 550 members of the “Querdenken” (Lateral Thinking) movement. the alleged leader of the protest was sued for insulting agents and violating the laws on public assemblies. This morning a Bennewitz, in Saxony, two officers and as many no vax protesters were injured after the police dispersed a gathering of 25 people. Yesterday the police intervened to disperse no vax demonstrations with 100 people a Frankfurt (Hesse), as well as in the city of Baden Wuerttemberg: Reutlingen (1500 people), Freiburg (2500) and Stuttgart (several hundred).