Germany, what will the new Scholz government do with Nord Stream 2? – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

Biden wants the pipeline blockade to be part of the sanctions package in the event of a Moscow invasion of Ukraine. But in the coalition pact of the Scholz Nord Stream government it is not even mentioned

BERLIN In the package of sanctions against Moscow that the American administration is finalizing in the event of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there is also the blockade of Nord Stream 2, the Russian-German gas pipeline that passes under the sea. Baltic, already completed but not yet operational. In recent days there have been consultations between Washington and Berlin, in which the Americans asked the Germans to commit to this: We had intense discussions with both the outgoing German government and the one about to take officeNational Security Advisor Jack Sullivan admitted immediately following the talks between Biden and Putin.

In Berlin there are no official reactions, but it is clear that an invasion of Ukraine would completely change the strategic scenario. The Nord Stream 2 it is not even mentioned in the coalition agreement, approved last weekend by the three parties of the new majority, Spd, Verdi and Fdp, confirming that on the subject there are currently insurmountable differences between Social Democrats, in favor of the project, and Verdi, who have always opposed it.

However, the new government’s program at the foreign policy chapter also promises one less conciliatory line towards Moscow on the subject of respect for international law and human rights. The new Foreign Minister, the green Annalena Baerbock, has repeatedly said that with the Greens in government, Germany will have a foreign policy more attentive to democratic values.

Because of this, diplomatic sources suggest that Putin’s military action against Kiev would also be a game changer for the Germans: In that case there may be a consensus on Nord Stream 2, which would no longer be sustainable. The pipeline, although completed, is currently not operational since the German Energy Networks Authority blocked the authorization procedure for formal reasons, linked to the non-compliance with Community law which provides for the separation between ownership, management and distribution.