Germany: who is Karl Lauterbach, the new Minister of Health. Epidemiologist doctor and 700 thousand followers on Twitter: the portrait

After having received almost a plebiscite from his party, and after the FDP (Liberal Democratic Party) also voted for the government contract, anticipating the consent of the Greens too (86% in favor with only 57% participation), Olaf Scholz (SPD) has released the names of the Social Democratic ministers. The biggest surprise was the assignment of Karl Lauterbach to Health. The 58-year-old doctor is called to take over, right in the middle of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the leadership of the department inherited from Jens Spahn (CDU). “Most of the citizens of this country, it cannot be said otherwise, wished that the next Minister of Health was an expert on the subject, was really capable and was called Karl Lauterbach, it will be him,” said Scholz. presenting the appointment of the expert of the Social Democratic Party of Germany. At a distance, meanwhile, the future Secretary General of the SPD Kevin Kühnert tweeted: “It’s Christmas when wishes are granted, you wanted it, you have it.”

There were, however, reservations about the appointment of Lauterbach within the Social Democratic Party itself, of which the doctor was deputy head of the parliamentary fraction among the 2013 and 2020. And the new minister did not even seem to enjoy the sympathy of the future Chancellor. On Monday Lauterbach was the only one on the podium of the Willy Brandt Haus without a tie and thanked for the trust and for the many words of approval received from the population. He is called to guarantee the promises made to health personnel in a very difficult moment such as the pandemic and, indeed in his first statement as minister in pectore he assured that Germany will strengthen its welfare system, without reductions in benefits. Lauterbach was optimistic in his speech ensuring that even if “the pandemic lasts longer than imagined”, the country will be able to overcome it. The minister also said that, if a continued decline in the incidence of new cases of Covid-19 were to be recorded (incidence which on Monday, however, still rose slightly to 441.9 and today dropped back to 432.2 ed) “Maybe” the Germans may not have to give up travel for the holiday season, reiterating however that “getting vaccinated plays a central role”. In a tweet yesterday he reported a graph showing “how many deaths have been avoided in Israel with a quick recall campaign” of the vaccination, stressing that the campaign “must also succeed us in the coming days”. A message in full harmony with those launched so far by his predecessor Jens Spahn who appeared for the fifty-eighth time in the press last Friday, in tandem with the president of the Rober Koch Institut, Lothar Wieler.

Born in 1963 in Düren (North Rhine Westphalia) Karl Lauterbach on his site claims the origins of a family of workers. He has been a member of the Bundestag since 2005, elected in the constituency of Cologne Mülheim and Leverkusen. In the previous two years he had been involved both in the Rürup commission, for a sustainable financing system of social security assistance, and in the working group of the leadership of the Social Democratic party for a Bürgerversicherung, the never realized project of a social insurance for all citizens that would overcome the division between private mutual aid systems and the public system.

On the card it appears qualified for the new position: he is an epidemiologist and retired professor of Health Economics and at the University of Cologne and has a multi-year education which began in Aachen and then continued, with several stages, in Düsseldorf, in San Antonio in Texas, and concluded at Harvard University in Boston, where he has been an adjunct professor in the department of health policy and management since 2008. As minister Lauterbach will be called to finalize the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for all health care personnel, including care workers elderly people, and to give precise indications in the parliamentary debate on the possibility of an extended obligation for all citizens. In his utterances, the new person in charge of the Department of Health also appeared to be a supporter of vaccination for children as well. In a tweet on Sunday he wrote: “5 million vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 without any cases of myocarditis, which would probably have been the most serious side effect. This is good news for our children ”.

However, the new minister will have to pay a little more attention to communication. ARD’s Patrick Gensing notes that Lauterbach, nearly 700,000 followers on Twitter, hasn’t always stood out for exact, or at least proven, statements. In spring he pointed to the Mallorca infection data, arguing that they were kept low so as not to damage tourism and thus earning the Spanish protests. In June he said that a due to the Delta variant in the UK there were more children hospitalized, but had to revise the claim. In the second half of October, then, he was criticized by virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chansit for having apodictically affirmed that Covid accelerates aging, but based only on one study. In September 2020 he also incorrectly quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, adviser to several US presidents, in the same month, again, he drew inaccurate conclusions from a study on bar and restaurant goers, stating that consuming outside the premises or on the terraces increased likewise the risk of infections, while it could not be established. Lauterbach was among the architects of the planned liberalization of marijuana, but also in this case he argued his idea in a deceptive way, stating that in the street trade it is increasingly mixed with heroin, while investigators do not know this. Still, Andrej Reisin of the NDR, the local public broadcaster of the Northern German Länder, a year ago accused him of rarely correcting himself even after having released studies whose results were then modified after peer review. Lauterbach accepted the criticisms but defended himself by saying that it is sometimes difficult to make the messages understood while maintaining scientific rigor. As a minister, however, he will no longer be able to afford mistakes.

Spahn he was among the first to give him the congratulations for “this important and difficult, but also a very nice assignment”. “I wish you much success”, he wrote to him via Twitter “the fight against the pandemic remains a common task”. Messages of good wishes also came from Norbert Röttgen (CDU): “With his personality, intellect and commitment he has earned enormous trust in society”. And also from the expert in health issues of the Greens, Janosch Damen: “His experience and his scientific approach will give great value to the fight against the pandemic in the executive. Above all, I respect his collegiality and commitment to people, without major sponsors in the healthcare environment “. A dig came from the liberal instead Walter Kubicki who, while congratulating himself, told Bild: “The talkshows will have to give up his presence more often”. Drastic too Alice Weidel (AfD): “It could not have been worse for Germany”. The president of the Margburger Bund Association, Susanne Johna, told al Osnabrücker Zeitung: “I am happy that a doctor becomes Minister of Health, he has proven competence and, not only with the pandemic, has shown that he has a large amount of knowledge”. Approval also came from the president of the association of mutual doctors Andrea Gassen who offers him “our collaboration, proposals and experience”.

Among the other new ministers presented by Scholz, Klara Geywitz to Construction; Nancy Faeser to the Interior; Hubertus Heil confirmed at Labor and Social Affairs; Svenja Schulze international development and collaboration policies; Christine Lambrecht to Defense; the former secretary of the Ministry of Finance Wolfgang Schmidt as Head of the Chancellorship Office. Schmidt will therefore not become head of the Bundesbank for which he was indicated as a possible successor to Jens Weidmann. Olaf Scholz had ensured a government with departments in equal measure for women and men, but with him as Chancellor in fact they are 9 to 8. Even if now outside the narrow circle of government, there will perhaps be a rebalancing if Andrea Nahles is spokesperson Press.