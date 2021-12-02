Germany, World War II bomb explodes near a Munich station: three injured, one is serious

I am three people were injured in the explosion of a device dating back to Second World War deflagrated a Munich, in Germany, in a construction site adjacent to a very busy railway line in the city, near the station of Donnersbergerbruecke. According to reports from the German police, one of the three people involved is in serious condition.

76 years after the end of the conflict which also sanctioned the collapse of the Nazi regime in the country, unexploded bombs are still frequently found throughout Germany, especially during excavations or for the opening of new construction sites. If spotted early, they are usually defused or blasted with controlled explosions, the latter occasionally triggering large-scale precautionary evacuations. In this case, however, it was not time to mobilize the bomb squad on the construction site located in the stretch of approach to Munich central station, just over a kilometer to the east. Trains to and from the station, which is one of the busiest in Germany, have been temporarily suspended.