Gerrard can make Juventus happy

Steven Gerrard is the new manager of Aston Villa: his arrival can also represent ‘good news’ for Juventus, the reason

Steven Gerrard is the new coach ofAston Villa. The Villans have decided to rely on the former midfielder of Liverpool, ‘snatching’ him from the Glasgow Rangers. A choice dictated by the situation in the standings with sixteenth place and just two points behind the relegation zone.

The team needs a breakthrough and Gerrard, so far on the Scottish club bench, has been singled out as the right name to get back on top. A choice that could also make Juventus ‘happy’. The former midfielder, in fact, is a great admirer of a player that the Bianconeri would like to sell in January to reduce the amount of wages and free up budgets for a purchase more in tune with Allegri’s needs.

Juventus transfer market, Ramsey ‘pupil’ of Gerrard: Aston Villa idea

The name is that of Aaron Ramsey, in great difficulty at the Juventus and little used by Allegri. The salary of about seven million euros weighs on the budget of the Juventus club and then in January hopefully a goodbye. A hand could come from Steven Gerrard who has never hidden his appreciation of the qualities of the Welshman.

“For me when he is in shape he is the best attacking midfielder in the Premier League,” he said when Ramsey was a footballerArsenal. An important judgment that could push theAston Villa to try this winter to bring the former Gunners back to the Premier League, thus also making Juventus ‘happy’.