Gerrit Cole and Yankees rotation is intact for Major League Baseball Opening Day

LAKELAND, Fla. — With less than a week to go until Opening Day, the New York Yankees’ rotation appears intact.

Gerrit Cole had one last outing for his start next Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in Game 1. Jordan Montgomery was strong in a simulated game and Luis Severino is set to pitch Saturday after his scheduled start was delayed three days.

Cole allowed one run on two hits, struck out five and walked two over 3⅓ innings in a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

“A lot of good stuff, good command of the fastball, both sides of the plate, up and down,” Cole said after throwing 42 of 64 pitches for strikes. “Good slider in the strike zone, good changeup.”

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Meanwhile, Montgomery took part in a simulated game at 11:30 a.m. at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa and faced a lineup that included Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said Montgomery, who threw about 65 pitches. “Really, I’ve been trying to take every game as seriously as I can, especially today facing all of our guys. It’s easy to take the excuse of ‘Oh, I’m facing my guys and it’s early. [en el día].’ I tried to block it out and treat today like it was a game.”

Severino, who had general arm pain after his most recent onset, said he feels normal after a treatment regimen that included rest, massage, ice and stretching.

The right-hander was limited to four relief appearances at the end of the season in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. He expects to throw 50-60 pitches in Saturday’s spring training game against Atlanta. braves.

“I know I’m going to have some ups and downs, so it’s good to know how to deal with it, and when it happens again, I’ll be able to do it,” Severino said.

A 19-game winner in 2018, Severino was limited by shoulder pain to three appearances in 2019, the first on Sept. 17 and the last on Sept. 28, in addition to a pair of postseason starts.

Jameson Taillon, coming off offseason surgery to repair a tendon in his right ankle, threw 48 pitches in 3⅔ innings Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-hander went 8-6 with a 4.30 ERA in 29 starts in his first season with the Yankees. Before last year, he hadn’t pitched since May 1, 2019, when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates due to Tommy John surgery.

Néstor Cortés Jr. is the fifth starter.