Gerrit Cole back in the eye of the hurricane for cheating?

While it is true, last Sunday Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitched his best game so far in the 2022 MLB season against the Cleveland Guardians, the following question arises: Did Cole use a banned substance? Video shows Strange Stain in his best outing of the year. The Twitter user Chris Poulos, TV Editor & Co-Producer CBSHe said what follows:

I just turned on the Yankees game – it’s very obvious that Cole has some sort of substance on his right butt cheek and he keeps wiping it off and reaching for it after every pitch. I can’t be the only one who has noticed this, right?”:

Cole He had a stain on his uniform pants, at the height of the right buttock and indeed before throwing each pitch he resorted to that area of ​​his clothing to touch himself and make the throw to home plate.

The Yankees ace looked more confident, comfortable and calm on the mound, which is also evident in that video where Josh Naylor hits for the Guardians. Cole had already been involved in the substance trap in August 2020 and May 2021.