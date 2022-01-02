Gerry Scotti a year ago, more or less around this time, was hospitalized for Covid at Humanitas in Milan. Intensive care. Like so many he had lost his sense of smell and taste. Once he got out of the hospital, lost 11 kilos, he removed the meat.

Gerry Scotti and the diet after Covid

A kind of detox: «I followed a vegetarian diet. It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we didn’t touch it for 40 days, until Easter.

Gerry Scotti is one of the Mediaset faces most loved by the home audience. Smiling, ironic, polite and never over the top, the presenter has always been highly appreciated by viewers for all the programs he has been at the helm and for the polite and elegant way he enters Italian homes.

Always ironic about his physical appearance, Scotti has never made any secret of being a good fork and owing, precisely to his passion for cooking, the extra pounds. How much does it weight? Well, Gerry’s scale exceeds 100 kilos, which he has always sported with a smile and with irony. Yet, in recent times, the conductor has appeared leaner and more slender, you will have noticed if you follow him on TV. His secret? A diet that he has decided to follow and which has given excellent results.

Gerry Scotti on a diet: how he lost weight

The weight of Gerry Scotti has always been a mystery, many have only been able to hypothesize the kilograms of the conductor but, in the end, it was he who revealed the mystery. Interviewed some time ago by the weekly Oggi, he made no secret of the figure on which the balance tip usually stops.

“I am 60 years old and I weigh 110 kilos. But I confess I live well with my weight – he explained to the weekly news magazine -. I don’t get up at night to eat and I don’t go into the bakery to stuff myself with cream puffs. I try to lead a healthy and regular life, I don’t exaggerate with wines and spirits “.

In short, Gerry Scotti’s weight depends a lot on metabolism and genetics despite the fact that he tries to lead a healthy life without excess. And, precisely by virtue of this, the handler always tries to straighten the shot every time he indulges in a sin of gluttony.

“If I sometimes abound with some dishes, the next day I drink juice and eat yogurt – he added -. On Sunday evening I have enough fruit and on Mondays, I usually have vegetables, soups and salads on the table. Anyway, in the summer, if I take it, I lose 5 kilos “.

The fight against Covid

Over the past year, the conductor has kept everyone in suspense, following his positivity to Covid. Gerry Scotti spent 10 days at the Humanitas Covid Center in Rozzano and told his sad experience in several interviews.

Gerry Scotti lost weight after Covid

To make Gerry Scotti lose weight, however, in recent times, it was not only the diet, but also the Covid that the conductor contracted during the recordings of Tu si que vales. His experience with the virus was not the best, after the first few days when everything seemed to be under control, Scotti needed hospitalization.

“I only tell you that I have lost ten kilos – he said in a telephone connection with Radio Deejay after 13 days of hospitalization -. I was physically in the ICU anteroom. There was a room and in order not to scare me too much they gave it to me ”.

“I was neither in the normal room, nor in the ICU. There was a glass door and I saw everything that happened – he said again -. I was there 36 hours and thank God it was enough. In those hours I saw all that has been, all that is and all that will be “.