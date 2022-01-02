Gerry Scotti: “Diet after Covid” / “Vegetarian regime: I have high blood pressure …”

Gerry Scotti and his post Covid diet were the protagonists of a special interview published in the columns of the “Corriere della Sera”, in which the popular TV presenter described the food line maintained after leaving the intensive care of Humanitas in Milan and returning to house with eleven kilograms less. It was a kind of detox path, as described by the person concerned: “I followed a vegetarian diet. It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we didn’t touch the meat for 40 days, until Easter. Now I limit the quantities: once a week chicken, fish and eggs and rarely the red one. For me, who suffer from high blood pressure, it’s better this way “.

It is very important not to eat never out of hours: “If I can’t be regular, I prefer to jump. For me, eating means sitting down and respecting the times and rhythms of the table “. The presenter also said that he had never done special diets and did not have “Food-related disorders: I’m a good fork, but I don’t binge”.

GERRY SCOTTI AND THE DIET: “I REVEAL MY LITTLE HEALTH SECRETS”

In the rest of his story, Gerry Scotti pointed out that he has some little health secrets. In May, the month of Madonna, for example, he observes a foil his mother instilled in him: “I give up wine, drinks and aperitifs and lose 5-6 kilos. The only thing I don’t get is a glass of red with dinner. Then, on Sunday evening I only prepare oat flakes with milk, while for at least 50 Mondays a year I have dinner with minestrone “.

Scotti currently weighs 110 kilos and aims to lose ten as soon as the knee it will stop tormenting him. Meanwhile, at home he tries his hand at the stove: “I do some barbecues, but they make me do little because they say it’s dirty around”. The dishes of the heart? “They are from the Po Valley, but the only food I have a crowd for is pizza. Here, I could also eat that frozen, at night “.

