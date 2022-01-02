Gerry Scotti: here is the diet he followed after Covid,

Gerry Scotti, here is the diet that the conductor follows after contracting Covid: the health secrets for nutrition.

For decades now Gerry Scotti he is one of the most loved faces on our television; the historic Mediaset presenter seems to have fully collected the legacy of Mike Bongiorno, always bringing a lot of fun and a lot of joy to the homes of millions of viewers.

In a delicate period like this, in full pandemic, unfortunately Scotti also contracted the Coronavirus; about a year ago, Gerry was hospitalized for Covid at Humanitas in Milan, specifically in intensive care, completely without the faculty of taste and smell.

Fortunately, after the hospitalization period, the handler lost several kilos and started one new diet, which apparently did him good; in an interview, he tells all his secrets.

Gerry Scotti, the diet after Covid: the details on his diet

Released from the hospital after recovering from Covid, the handler has lost the beauty of 11 kilos for the disease; once he got healthy again, however, he decided to follow an almost detox diet, removing the meat.

“I followed a vegetarian diet. It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we didn’t touch it for 40 days, until Easter “ Scotti explained in an interview with Corriere.

“Now I limit the quantities: once a week chicken, fish and eggs and rarely the red one. For me, who suffer from high blood pressure, it’s better this way “ emphasizes the conductor, who following this diet seems to be in great shape.

At 65, the conductor has reached very important milestones; his latest success Free fall, quiz game with which he has exceeded a thousand bets. In addition to the television career, however, which appears to be really far from being at sunset, Gerry also devotes a lot of time to wine production, spending several moments in the countryside.

“At a certain point in my life I wanted something solid, real and palpable like a clod of earth” the words of the conductor, who since 2016, he has collaborated with the Giorgi cellars for a line of wines signed by himself.

The dream always remains to buy his own land, which he could surely soon make come true: “It is the call of peasant origins: I spent the summers of my youth in Miradolo Terme with my grandparents harvesting. If I have always had a positive relationship with food I owe it to those family meals, with good ingredients “ concludes Scotti, who a apparently away from TV he already knows what to do.