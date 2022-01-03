Gerry Scotti’s diet improved his health

After being infected by Covid-19, the conductor drastically changed his life: “I took off the meat and followed a vegetarian diet”.

It’s been a year or so since that Gerry Scotti was hospitalized for Covid-19. The conductor had a bad time, spending difficult days in intensive care, experiencing the drama of life in the hospital, losing his taste and smell and uncertain of not being able to make it. He came out of the hospital losing 11 kilos and it was at that point that he decided to take advantage of what happened to him, to drastically change his life. Here is his story, his new diet after what happened to him: “I removed the meat, I followed a vegetarian diet for about forty days”.

Gerry Scotti’s diet after Covid

Gerry Scotti, 65, decided to drastically change pace and started a new diet. After that, he went on to maintain a healthier lifestyle and always keeping an eye on the quantities. Here is his story in Corriere della Sera:

I followed a vegetarian diet. It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we didn’t touch it for 40 days, until Easter. Now I limit the quantities: once a week chicken, fish and eggs and rarely the red one. For me with high blood pressure it’s better this way.

The dream of being a wine producer

Gerry Scotti is a great conductor, but he also cradles the dream of becoming a great wine producer. His dream is to take over an estate in the Oltrepò Pavese. He approached wine in 2016, signing a line of bottles but now he wants to try to buy land: “It is the call of peasant origins: I spent the summers of my youth in Miradolo Terme with my grandparents harvesting. If I have always had a positive relationship with food I owe it to those family meals, with good ingredients “.