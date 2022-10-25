Football – Mercato

Gerson, Payet, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for October 25

Published on October 25, 2022 at 6:10 p.m.



While the summer transfer window has closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ordeal soon over?

Removed from the group following his bloodshed during the victory against Tottenham (2-0), Cristiano Ronaldo is in great difficulty on the side of Manchester United. Nevertheless, the situation seems to be improving since the Portuguese star will return to the group of Red Devils during the match against Sheriff Tiraspol this Thursday in Europa League.

OM: The Gerson clan threatens, Longoria responds

Here is a soap opera that will animate the next few days and the next winter transfer windowOM. In fact, the father of Gerson announced that his son could well pack his bags during the month of January. Should we then expect a transfer from the Brazilian? For The Team , Pablo Longoria explained that he had not been informed of anything by the clan Gerson. The president of theOM also added: He is a top player who must work to recover his place and is able to regain his level of last season “.

OM: Longoria prepares a thunderclap with Dimitri Payet

This winter, we should expect departures to theOM and not just any. So this Tuesday The Team ensures that Pablo Longoria would like to part with Dimitri Payet during the next transfer window in January. While the Reunionese does not enter into the plansIgor Tudor since the start of the season, payet could therefore be invited to leave, he who is still under contract until 2024.

PSG: The resounding response of the Messi clan on his transfer to Barça

Lionel Messi being in his last year of contract at PSG, its future is more and more talked about. For the Argentinian, it is in particular a question of a possible return to the FC Barcelona from next summer. For The Chiringuito , Sergio Aguerovery close to Messithen took stock of this burning issue, explaining: “ I think he wants to come back, it’s in his head for sure, but I think he’s focused on the Worlds at the moment. After the World Cup in Qatar, he will make his decision about his future “.

PSG: Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo… Qatar is preparing a big blow

Regretting to evolve in pivot when no attacker was recruited this summer, Kylian Mbappe could well see Qatar remedy this during the winter transfer window. And not in any way. Indeed, according to information from Sky Sport Germany the Qataris would think big with Cristiano Ronaldo. Finally stayed at Manchester United this summer, the Portuguese is still announced as a starter. Will he then come to relaunch himself at the PSG in order to meet the expectations of Mbappe ?

