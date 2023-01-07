Gervonta Davis vs. Héctor García, LIVE fight coverage

The fighter Gervonta Davis faces this Saturday against the Dominican Hector Luis Garcia in a duel of undefeated boxers in which the American exposes his lightweight scepter of the world boxing association. For Aztec Boxwe will take you what happened in this event, which stands out as the first with wide reflectors in the year 2023.

Gervonta Davis arrives at this duel as a favorite and with a series of objectives in mind, which he will seek to achieve when he gets on the string mounted on the Washington’s Capital One Arena.

By Héctor Luis García, who rises in category, who is undefeated and super featherweight champion of the World Boxing Association, will seek to make Gervonta stumble and take a preponderant place in the lightweight event, in which there are big names like Devin Haney, Lomachenko, Pitbull Cruz, Shakur Stevenson, among others.

You might be interested in: GERVONTA DAVIS WANTS TO CONVINCE HE IS A HIGH-PROFILE FIGHTER

SHOWTIME / PBC

Gervonta Davis’ goals for the fight vs. Héctor Luis García

The boxer Gervonta Davis28 years old and with a record of 28 victories with 25 knockouts, without losses or draws and champion of the WBA lightweight has the following objectives.

1.- The main reason for his fight in January is to prepare for the duel against Ryan García to be held in April and he explained it like this: “I consider him a tough opponent and this will prepare me to face Ryan Garcia in his next fight. I just want to dazzle the audience, and show that I am one of the best today.”

2.- Show that you are in the boxing elite: As undefeated and as champion, Gervonta is currently not included in the world’s pound-for-pound bests and is looking to prove he is among the elite.

You might be interested in: PITBULL CRUZ MENTIONS THE 4 RIVALS HE WANTS TO FACE SOON

--> SHOWTIME / PBC

Héctor Luis García, a Dominican who wants to give the bell

in the stringing, Hector Luis Garcia He will find himself the least favorite against Gervonta, but he is willing to ring the bell and win to be a monarch in two divisions.

“My training camp was unbeatable. My team worked tirelessly and everyone will see the results of our efforts this Saturday night. I feel equally comfortable at both 130 and 135 pounds. I accepted this challenge because I want to push my own limits and face the best. It’s up to me this Saturday night. I can fight from any distance and use both my reach and my strength and power. I’ll be ready for whatever”sentenced the Dominican, super featherweight monarch and undefeated 16 appearances.