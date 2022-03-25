Gestures by Nicolás ‘Diente’ López excite the fans of América with a possible signing

After the Eagles of America they will record the departure of the now ex-coach Santiago Solari and his coaching staff, the highest authorities of the azulcrema team chose Ferdinand Ortiz to take charge of the helmsman of the first team. However, it is said that it will not be the only incorporation that will register the campus of Coapa, since there are some players who are shaping up to join the squad and be part of the new Americanist era.

the new buzz

Recently, the rumor has begun to circulate that the footballer Nicholas Lopezforward who currently belongs to the UANL Tigers It has ample possibilities to reach the feathered box for the following campaign.

The reasons

One of the reasons that has given rise to this speculation is that the feline player deleted all the photographs he had on his official Instagram account where he wore the auriazul shirt.

Also, during the friendly match between America vs Tigersthe attacker did not celebrate the goal he scored against the capital squad, apparently due to some anger or annoyance with the squad of Michael Herreraa strategist whom he did not even turn to see, at the time of having made his entry.

Finally, another point that collaborates with the idea that the ‘Tooth’ Lopez will leave the Monterrey camp is that he has already lost ownership within the ‘Piojo’ lineup, despite the fact that during the Apertura Tournament his performance was perfect and he managed to catapult himself as one of the most important and outstanding players.

Where else could I go?

Apart from arriving with Eaglesit is said that he could also emigrate to Monterey and even to the facilities of the Blue Cross Celestial Machinewho have also lost important pieces, in this current competition.

It is important to mention and emphasize that for the moment, nothing official yet and it will be a matter of time for the Uruguayan’s situation to become clear.