Xbox Game Pass is the service par excellence within the video game industry, already counting on the not insignificant figure of 25 million active users. Currently, the service has the possibility of choosing between two different tiers: the normal one and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And precisely now can we get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thanks to a promotion carried out by the Pringles brand.

As the official Pringles website points out, with the purchase of any of the cans of the famous chips, players will be able to get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimatewhich will be included in the Pringles can, which will have to be redeemed on the company’s own page.

Get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Pringles

However, this offer is subject to conditions. First of all, the promotion will only be valid for those who live in Spain or Portugal. In addition, it is also necessary that those who redeem the code obtained are new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, not valid for those who have or have previously had an active subscription. The promotion is available from March 29, 2022, and will end on August 15, 2022 at 00:59 Spanish time.

On the other hand, all those who get hold of their Pringles jar not only will get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but they will also enter the draw to get a personalized Xbox Series S with the image of the brand. Specifically, there are 100 prizes available:

8 custom Xbox Series S consoles.

10 custom xbox wireless controllers

82 Razer Kaira Xbox Headset.

So you already know, if you want get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimatebuy a can of Pringles.