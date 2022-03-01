Get 4 free months of YouTube Premium with this condition thanks to Samsung

Enjoying the most complete music and video service is as simple as following a few steps.

The payment service Unlimited video/music YouTube without ads can be yours for 4 months totally free whenever you have in your possession a recently purchased Samsung mobile or tablet. The 4-month promotion is only available on devices Galaxy S21 (S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3, Tab S7 FE. The rest of Samsung devices will have 2 months of promotion, provided they have been purchased from June 26, 2020.

For the rest of the terminals, the promotion will be 2 free months of YouTube Premium. one way or another you will save some money (24 euros in the 2-month promo and 48 euros in the 4-month one). If you do not have a mobile or tablet compatible with this promotion, you can get one on the Samsung website or in another store. We recommend this Galaxy S21 5G that is on sale at 609 euros and with him best market price on the official website itself. In other stores like Amazon, its price is 655 euros.

Promotion ends next March 6, 2022.

4 months free : Galaxy S21 (S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra), Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3, Tab S7 FE.

: Galaxy S21 (S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra), Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3, Tab S7 FE. 2 months free: Any phone or tablet purchased on or after 06/26/2020.

4 free months of YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium is the union between YouTube Music and the video and streaming platform live, as well as the contents YouTube Originals, own productions in the form of documentaries, series and movies that can only be seen on the Google platform. But that is not the most succulent advantage of this service.

YouTube Premium allows you to download all the videos hosted on YouTube, without limits. In addition to this, you will be totally ad free. As with other services such as Spotify, Music Unlimited or Tidal, you will be able to play and continue listening to music once the device screen is off. In the same way you can play YouTube videos in the background with floating window and continue enjoying the content without losing sight of it at any time.

You can also get one Galaxy Tab S7 FE to enjoy the 4 months of YouTube Premium.

The YouTube Premium service has a usual cost of 11.99 euros per monthbut today it can be yours for free 2 or 4 months if you have or are going to have a new Samsung device. It is easy to benefit from this promotion by following these steps:

Buy a Samsung terminal that came out between June 26, 2020 and March 5, 2022. You can already have a device at home that meets that condition. Open the YouTube app, sign in and click the ‘Account’ button. And now to the option ‘Subscribe to YouTube Premium’. Click the ‘Try Free’ button. Enter your payment information and press the ‘Buy’ button.

You can unsubscribe at any time so that they do not charge you the 11.99 euros/month that the subscription costs after the free trial period.

